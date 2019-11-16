Onduparaka Football Club first choice goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa stands out as one of the best shot stoppers thus far as the opening round of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League winds down.

Out of the 14 games played, Wasswa has managed a magical 8 clean sheets as the Caterpillars have accumulated as many as 7 victories, 2 stalemates and 5 losses.

Wasswa has had quite a number of outstanding performances for the club with pin-point saves, one against one thwarts and overall command of the backline.

Soft spoken by nature, Wasswa is a complete reciprocal on the field of play; a good game reader, aggressive and commands the goal posts with authority.

The authoritative part of his game has witnessed him assemble the defence with awesome organization.

Ironically, he down-plays the individual brilliance and quickly attributes the impressive display to the collective performance of the entire team.

In football, we are one family and team work component is core. Everyone matters. From the goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders to the forwards. Even the technical team, fans and the media, we are one family and work as one unit. I thank Allah for the good performance thus far. Yusuf Wasswa, Onduparaka Goalkeeper

A former goalkeeper at Masavu and Sports Club Villa, Wasswa is also the goalkeeper for Buganda Province team in the FUFA Drum Tournament.

Wasswa is a Copa Coca Cola winner with Bishop Nankyama Secondary School.

He has steadily built a cult status in Arua as fans across the divide have heaped special praise for his wonderful performances.

He confesses continuous hard working and sets target towards achieving more clean sheets in the coming games.

I will double my personal training as I work tirelessly towards achieving my clean sheets. The beauty of goalkeeping is keeping a clean sheet by working tirelessly never to concede any goal. Yusuf Wasswa, Onduparaka Goalkeeper

He was named the Pilsner player of the match during their goal-less home draw against the current table leaders Vipers Sports Club at the Green Light Stadium.

He had outstanding performances in the home wins against Tooro United (3-0), Kyetume (7-1) and the goal-less draw with BUL.

On Monday, 18th November 2019, Onduparaka hosts the 16 time league champions Sports Club Villa, his immediate former club.

Wasswa is eager for a great performance and remains unfazed by the pressure that comes along with facing a former club.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Yusuf Wasswa featuring for Buganda Province during the FUFA Drum competition

I am more than set for SC Villa in Arua. In fact, there is no pressure whatsoever. This will be like any other ordinary game and I will remain calm and composed like before. Yusuf Wasswa, Onduparaka Goalkeeper

Onduparaka is currently fourth on the 16 team log with 23 points fetched from 14 games.