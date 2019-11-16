KCCA FC put up a resilient performance to edge rivals Vipers SC and put a halt to their unbeaten run this season.

A perfect start on Saturday afternoon saw the reigning champions secure a 1-0-win courtesy of Muzamiru Mutyaba goal.

Mike Hillary Mutebi, the KCCA FC manager was happy with the performance from his charges but believes their opponents were equally good on the day.

The flamboyant coach indicated it was a game of two halves with KCCA FC dominating proceedings in the first half, while the visitors were a better side in the second stanza.

“It was very important that we won today. However, we did not play as we should. I think we should have scored at least four goals in the first half. We were not dominant in the second half. The opposition came out more and they forced us to fall back.”

“It was a game of two halves and showed the quality that the two teams have and the fans must have enjoyed it.”

KCCA FC began the game like a house on fire with Mike Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda and Erisa Ssekisambu asking the Vipers SC backline questions.

Gift Ali, Muzamir Mutyaba and Keziron Kizito took proceedings in the middle of the park with Vipers SC struggling to match the pace.

Vipers SC remains top of the table on 33 points despite the loss while KCCA FC moved to 5th place on 22 points with three games in hand.