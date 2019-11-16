Uganda Premier League:

KCCA 1-0 Vipers

Vipers Maroons 2-2 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Tooro United 1-2 Express

Express BUL 0-0 Proline

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club smiled to a 1-0 home win over rivals Vipers at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba was the hero on the sunny evening that eclipsed Vipers’ unbeaten run in the Uganda Premier League before a passionate fully packed gallery.

Mutyaba scored the lone goal in the 31st minute following winger Erisa Ssekisambu’s donkey work on the right wing.

Ssekisambu eluded past left back Aziz Kayondo before a well calculated cut back that was dummied by Fillbert Obenchan to meet Mutyaba whose shot was deflected into the net to spark wild celebrations.

Before the goal, KCCA posed all the questions, provocations and knocked onto the doors of the opposition for half an hour.

Mike Mutyaba, Ssekisambu and Jackson Nunda all had different chances to create the difference missed.

The second half however, belonged to the visitors who rallied to pull back a goal in vain.

Second half substitute Allan Kayiwa had the biggest impact as his pace and trickery largely troubled KCCA right back Fillbert Obenchan.

The day’s captain Brian Nkuubi and another subsistute Brian Kalumba were also denied by the tough KCCA backline marshaled by John Revita, Samuel Kato, skipper Mustafa Kizza and the goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu.

KCCA had a bright star, winning two quick corner kicks inside the opening five minutes.

Muzamiru Mutyaba and Abubakar Gift Ali tested Vipers’ goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora from distance in quick succession.

Moments later, Mustafa Kizza had a shot that was cleared to safety by Geoffrey Wasswa.

Wasswa fouled Mike Mutyaba for KCCA free kick 30 yards away before Mike Mutyaba’s free-kick that was easily collected by goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

On 11 minutes, Mutombora saved from Kizza’s inswinging attempt towards goal but Ssekisambu was slowed to pounce home the rebound.

Vipers’ first attempt towards the opposition goal area arrived after 13 minutes when left back Aziz Kayondo delivered a free-kick which headed away by defender Kato.

Referee Miiro awarded KCCA a free-kick 20 yards away from the goal areas when midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka illegally handled the ball.

Kizza’s powerful free-kick missed target by just inches.

After 22 minutes, defender Kato dived to head away Tito Okello’s cross from the left wing.

On 28 minutes, Ssekisambu then beat two opponents on the right wing but his cross was headed straight to Mutombora by Jackson Nunda.

It was Ssekisambu again who released Muzamiru Mutyaba but the later blasted over the bar

The breakthrough moment arrived on 31 minutes when the on form Ssekisambu cut back, Obenchan dummied and Mike Mutyaba shot off a heavy deflection from Wasswa into the net for the only goal.

Obenchan got booked for a tripping down Tito Okello in the 33rd minute.

Brian Nkuubi almost brought the game level but his low ground shot narrowly wen wide for Vipers.

Kezironi Kizito had the last chance for KCCA in the opening half when he benefited from Wasswa’s carelessness but the former shots but wide hurriedly.

Upon restart of play in the second, Vipers returned completely a changed party.

There was a handball appeal from Vipers players after the ball seemed to have hit the hands of Obenchan, but the referee was not interested.

Ssenfuka got close with a curled shot off target in the 50th minute.

Vipers called for the first change on the evening when Allan Kayiwa replaced the largely ineffective Innocent Wafula after 52 minutes.

Muzamiru Mutyaba was cautioned for a foul on Nkuubi in the 53rd minute and Nunda curled over from close range moments later.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kizza had a distant free-kick easily collected by goalie Mutombora.

On the hour mark, midfielder Siraje Ssentamu shot wide from distance as Viper sought for the equalizer.

Subsistute Kayiwa had a good display on the left and his cross was flipped over by Nkuubi in the 65th minute.

Okello paved way for striker Brian Kalumba in Vipers’ second change with 24 minutes to play.

KCCA’s captain Kizza had a stray shot yards away from the cross bar.

Almost immediately, Kalumba got into force with a cross cum shot deflected for a Vipers corner kick.

Ssentamu had a grounder miss target on the 70th minute mark.

Goal hero Mutyaba paved way for Steven Sserwadda with the final quarter an hour of action to play.

Vipers’ skipper Nkuubi then paved way for the stylish Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye in their final change with 10 minutes to play.

Nigerian burly forward Egbuonu Odumegwu was introduced for Mike Mutyaba with five minutes to play.

The Nigerian set up Ssekisambu who was denied by Mutombora in a goalkeeper to beat incident.

Vipers had the last chance when Kayiwa got released by Zaga but the former’s shot was saved by KCCA goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu

KCCA held their nerves for a spirited home victory.

Defender Kato was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and cash worth Shs. 100,000.

This was Vipers’ only loss in as many as 14 games played thus far, remaining top of the 16 table standings with 33 points.

KCCA played their 10th game of the campaign, recording the 7th victory to accumulate 22 points as they continue to play catch up to the leading pack.

The league defending champions remain fourth placed.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza (Captain), Samuel Kato, John Revita, Ali Abubakar Gift, Keziron Kizito, Jackson Nunda (88′ Herbert Achai), Muzamiru Mutyaba (75′ Steven Sserwadda), Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba (85′ John Egbuonu Odumegwu)

Subs Not Used: Ali Mwirusi (G.K), Musa Ramathan, Sam Ssenyonjo, Joseph Kafumbe

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Geoffrey Wasswa (Captain), Siraje Ssentamu, Brian Nkuubi (80′ Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye), Rahmat Ssenfuka, Tito Okello (66′ Brian Kalumba), Dan Sserunkuma, Innocent Wafula (55′ Allan Kayiwa)

Subs Not Used: Derrick Ochan (GK), Ibrahim Tembo, Farouk Musisi, Abraham Ndugwa

Match officials: