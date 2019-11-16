Kobs Rugby Club are the 2019 Uganda Cup winners.

The Legends-based club stunned arch-rivals Heathens RFC on the last play of a tense final played on a sunny evening at the Kings Park Stadium in Bweyogerere.

Ivan Kirabo was the hero of the day when he calmly slotted in the conversion to put Kobs in the lead for the first time in the game after new signing Paul Sekate touched down in the corner from a pick-and-drive.

Heathens were the first to put points on the board early in the game, scoring from a lineout maul at the five-meter line. Aaron Ofoyrwoth could not add the extras as he missed the conversion.

Not long after that, Kobs were back in the game courtesy of legendary Justin Kimono who powered his way through the midfield to dive in the corner and score stylishly. The game stayed level after Ivan Kirabo missed the conversion.

Heathens took a 08-05 lead into the break after returnee fullback Joseph Oyet kicked an easy penalty 20m away between the uprights.

The second half was characterised by poor displays of discipline from both sides as they both gave away numerous penalties. Conrad Mukwaya was sent to the bin for an illegal tackle on Scott Oluoch.

Heathens capitalised from the man advantage and stretched their lead to 6 points through two Joseph Oyet penalties to bring the score to 14-08.

However, it was a dramatic finale in the closing minutes after Heathens were reduced to 14 men by center referee Sauda after repeated infringements, and Kobs scored a try after the sound of the hooter to send their anxious fans into wild celebrations.

Ivan Kirabo, who had missed 4 kicks in the match, was trusted by the team to deliver silverware, and he made no mistake hitting the ball between the uprights to seal Kobs’ eighth Ugandan Cup triumph.

In the third-place playoff of the main cup that preceded this emotional final, Black Pirates edged Entebbe Mongers by a solitary point to finish their disappointing campaign in third place.

It was a well-struck William Nkore penalty late in the game that completed the exchange of points in a game and sealed the victory for the two-time champions.

Across the city at the Graveyard in Makerere, it was also a one-point game in the Shield Final as Makerere Impis locked horns with Mulago Rams in a highly charged derby.

Makerere impis were the better side on the day, winning the game by 13-14 through one try by Pius Mpoza and three penalties off the sharp boot of returnee Henry Nsekuye.

Uganda Cup Results

Winner: Kobs Rugby Club

1st runner-up: Heathens RFC

2nd runner-up: Black Pirates RFC

Shield Winner: Makerere Impis

Shield Runner-up: Mulago Rams