AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Sunday, 17th November 2019:

• Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames

• Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

• Entry Fees: 20,000/= (Ordinary), 50,000/= (VIP) & 120,000/= (VVIP)

The Malawi football team captain John Banda has openly expressed his charges’ confidence and readiness prior to the AFCON 2021 group B qualifier away to Uganda.

Banda, an experienced midfielder with Blue Eagles in the Malawi Premier League was addressing the media during the official pre-match press conference at the Protea Marriott Hotel, Skyz in Naguru, Kampala on Saturday morning.

Flanked by his head coach Meke Mwase as well as the Uganda Cranes duo of Johnthan McKinstry and Dennis Onyango, Banda hinted of how they have prepared physically and mentally for the game that will be held at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

As a team, we are prepared. We know how good Uganda is. We are not scared, we are focused.We know that we are playing away from home. We are fully prepared for the game and we are aware that people in Uganda watch the game. People should come and witness our fight. John Banda, Malawi captain

Banda is among the crop of midfielders on the team. The others include; Idana Chimwemwe (Big Bullets, Malawi), Chester Yamikani (North Carolina, US), Gerald Keith Phiri Jr. (Baroka, South Africa), Peter Banda (Big Bullets, Malawi), Melcium Mhone (Blue Eagles, Malawi), Kaira “Black Berry” Chimango (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks, Malawi) as well as the US based Chester Yamikani who plies his trade with North Carolina Football Club.

Banda was part of the Malawi team that played to a goal-less draw with Uganda in 2018 at Namboole Stadium.

Malawi arrived in Uganda on Friday morning and held their first session at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo later in the evening. They are expected to conduct the final training session on Saturday at the exact game time.

The game will be handled by Sudanese referees.

Malawi Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers, Malawi)

Defenders: Lucky Malata (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Gomezgani Chirwa (Civo United, Malawi), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Nickson Nyasulu (Big Bullets, Malawi), Trevour Kalema (Silver Strikers, Malawi)

Midfielders: Idana Chimwemwe (Big Bullets, Malawi), Chester Yamikani (North Carolina, US), Gerald Keith Phiri Jr. (Baroka, South Africa), John Banda (Captain, Blue Eagles – Malawi), Peter Banda (Big Bullets, Malawi), Melcium Mhone (Blue Eagles, Malawi), Kaira “Black Berry” Chimango (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks, Malawi)