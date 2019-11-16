AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Sunday, 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

*Entry Fees: 20,000/=, 50,000/= & 120,000/=

Malawi Flames Head Coach Meke Mwase believes that their AFCON 2021 group B qualifier away to Uganda Cranes at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole will be a great well balanced duel.

Mwase was addressing the media during a joint press conference also attended by the Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry and captain Denis Onyango as well as the Malawi captain John Banda at Protea Marriott Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Kampala.

The former Malawi Flames player is delighted having won 1-0 against South Sudan in the opening game on Wednesday, an impetus ahead of the Uganda encounter.

We have a talented squad and ready to face the Uganda Cranes. We are ready for the game tomorow and waiting for the 90 minutes against uganda cranes. Meke Mwase, Malawi Head Coach

Mwase was part of the Malawi team that lost 3-1 to Uganda when the Flames visited Uganda during the AFCON qualifiers, 19 years ago.

He comes to Kampala as head coach of a spirited side that won 1-0 in their opener against South Sudan.

It is a blessing in disguise to be here once again. The last time I came here as a player, we lost the battle. Meke Mwase, Malawi Head Coach

Malawi arrived in Uganda on Friday morning and held their first session at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo later in the evening.

The game will be handled by Sudanese referees.

Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers, Malawi)

Defenders: Lucky Malata (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Gomezgani Chirwa (Civo United, Malawi), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Nickson Nyasulu (Big Bullets, Malawi), Trevour Kalema (Silver Strikers, Malawi)

Midfielders: Idana Chimwemwe (Big Bullets, Malawi), Chester Yamikani (North Carolina, US), Gerald Keith Phiri Jr. (Baroka, South Africa), John Banda (Captain, Blue Eagles – Malawi), Peter Banda (Big Bullets, Malawi), Melcium Mhone (Blue Eagles, Malawi), Kaira “Black Berry” Chimango (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks, Malawi)

Strikers: Gabadihno Mhango (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Richard Mbulu (Baroka, South Africa), Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Robin Ngalande (Zira FK, Azerbaijani)