AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Sunday, 17th November 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

*Entry Fees: 20,000/=, 50,000/= & 120,000/=

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry is eager and keen ahead of the first home game at Mandela National Stadium having handled the team in two away matches against Ethiopia and Burkina Faso.

For starters, Uganda Cranes face Malawi Flames in a group B AFCON 2021 qualification match on Sunday, 17th November 2019.

Addressing the media on Saturday at Protea Marriott Hotel in Naguru, Kampala, McKinstry is enthusiastic ahead of the first game that he will be in charge fully before the home fans.

I have been looking forward my first game in Uganda. I expect an electric stadium. There is pressure to perform and we like it. We look forward the game. We expect a full backing from the fans. Johnthan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach

Point away from home

McKinstry expressed delight upon the point secured away from home in the goal-less draw against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on Wednesday.

He has the belief this should be the stepping stone towards the Malawi game on Sunday.

Playing away against Burkina Faso away is completely different from the home game against Malawi. We shall do what is required to get the points we need here. We want hungry players. We need Players who will fight for the shirt. It will be a difficult challenge against Malawi. It will be a tough encounter but we are ready for the best game. McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach

Missing duo of Bbakka and Lumala:

McKinstry is less worried about the two missing players Alexis Bbakka and Abdul Lumala who failed to travel because of personal reasons.

Although he appreciates the quality of these two players in question, the Northern Irishman believes the rest of the players are equally good enough to serve the same purpose.

Bbakka and Lumala are great players and it is reason that made the squad. They will be missed but Uganda Cranes has a wide pool of talented who are hungry for success players. McKinstry on Bbakka and Lumala absence

Both Malawi and Uganda will conduct their final training sessions on Saturday at Namboole.

Uganda Cranes Probable Line Up: Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Bevis Mugabi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, William Luwagga Kizito, Henry Patrick Kaddu

Subs: Robert Odongkara (GK), Charles Lukwago (GK), Hassan Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Taddeo Lwanga, William Kizito, Allan Kyambadde, Fahad Bayo, Allan Okello, Isaac Muleme, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Timothy Denis Awany