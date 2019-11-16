Uganda Premier League (Match Day 15):

Saturday, 16th November 2019: Maroons Vs Wakiso Giants

At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4:00 PM)

Maroons Football Club plays host to league newcomers Wakiso Giants at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, 16th November 2019.

The game will Wakiso Giants’ last of the first round and the 13th for Maroons.

Coming to the match proper, both clubs are on a quite different wave length given the varying form.

Whereas Maroons earned a point in the one all draw against Busoga United, Wakiso Giants has won their previous two matches 2-1 against Busoga United and lately 3-0 over Kyetume.

Under the caretaker manager Steven Bengo, Wakiso Giants shall be playing their fourth game since parting ways with former head coach Kefa Kisala.

First they fell narrowly 1-0 away to Vipers at St Mary’s before recovering to win over Busoga United and Kyetume.

Bengo will pray that lead forwards Karim Ndugwa and Viane Ssekajugo replicates the form they have enjoyed in the previous matches.

Amos Muwonge, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Kirizestom Ntambi, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Geofrey Sserunkuma and skipper Yasin Mugabi remain other important players for the Purple Sharks.

Douglas Bamweyana at Maroons will once again handle the Prisons’ funded team on a neutral home venue as the Prisons Stadium recovers from the poor state.

The club’s leading striker Steven Desse Mukwala will once again be looked at as the primary core source for goals.

Mukwala has scored 7 goals, one shy of the top scorer Fahad Bayo and would wish to add the goal tally.

Other Maroons players as goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Pius Obuya, and midfielder Davis Mayanja will equally be important for the home side.

Wakiso Giants is currently 6th with 19 points from 14 games played.

On the other hand, Maroons is 8th with 18 points from 12 matches thus far.