AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group B):

Uganda Cranes Vs Malawi Flames

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has confirmed the starting eleven against the Malawi Flames in a group B AFCON 2021 qualifier at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Sunday evening.

There are three changes to the team that started away against Burkina Faso during the goal-less stalemate in the mid-week.

As expected Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is named in between the goal posts.

Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi, a defender at Scottish club Motherwell starts at central defence alongside Murushid Jjuuko.

Azam’s Nico Wakiro Wadada commands a starting slot at right back.

TP Mazembe’s Joseph Benson Ochaya is at left back.

A compacted midfield has Misr Lel Makkasa Sports Club’s Khalid Aucho, Chicago Fire’s Mike Azira and Shakhter Karagandy’s William Luwagga Kizito.

The trio of Al Ittihad’s Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Vipers’ Fahad Bayo and Faruku Miya who features at Turkey’s top flight side Konyaspor Football Club lead the quest for the much needed goals.

The match will be handled by Sudanese referees.

Uganda Cranes XI: Dennis Onyango (GK, Captain), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Bevis Mugabi, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Fahad Bayo, William Luwagga Kizito

Subs: Robert Odongkara (GK), Charles Lukwago (GK), Halid Lwaliwa, Taddeo Lwanga, William Kizito, Allan Kyambadde, Fahad Bayo, Allan Okello, Isaac Muleme, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Timothy Denis Awany, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Henry Patrick Kaddu