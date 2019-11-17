2019 CECAFA Women’s Cup

Group B

Uganda vs Djibouti

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega has named the team that will start against Djibouti as Uganda starts its journey at the 2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup.

Kawempe Muslim versatile player Asia Nakibuuka is the surprise inclusion in the starting line-up starting at left back position ahead of Grace Aluka.

Ruth Aturo starts in goal and will captain the team for the first time since assuming the captain’s role from Tracy Jones Akiror.

Shadia Nankya and Bridget Nabisaalu start in central defence while Viola Namuddu completes the back line in the right back position.

The midfield has three players with Lady Doves’ Reticia Nabbosa starting in the holding role while Hasifa Nassuna and Zaina Namuleme deployed as attacking midfielders.

Fazila Ikwaput and Fauzia Najjemba are the two wingers while Juliet Nalukenge starts up front as the main striker.

Uganda is in group B alongside Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Crested Cranes Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Asia Nakibuuka, Bridget Nabisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabbosa, Zaina Namuleme, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Fazila Ikwaput

Substitutes

Daizy Nakaziro, Joan Namusisi, Eunice Ariokot, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namukisa, Harriet Nakkuba, Amina Nababi, Margaret Kunihira, Shamira Nalugya