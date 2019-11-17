Maroons 2-2 Wakiso Giants

Steven Mukwala scored a brace in the second half to deny Wakiso Giants a third successive victory under Steven Bengo in a four goal thriller.

Karim Ndugwa and Viane Ssekajugo had put the Purple Sharks in the lead with the former scoring in the 29th minute and the latter netting ten minutes after the break.

Mukwala then pulled one back for the hosts in the 66th minute and levelled matters with four minutes to the final whistle.

Not the best result to end the first round but we take it#PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks#StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/whf2wv31TF — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) November 16, 2019

The brace takes Mukwala’s tally to 9 goals in 13 games and takes over the top scoring charts from Fahad Bayo and Ben Ocen who have scored one less.

Wakiso Giants stay 6th on the table with 20 points in 15 first round games while Maroons are 7th with one point adrift and two games in hand.