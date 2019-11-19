2019 Corporate Woodball Championship:

Champions: Ndejje Corporate Club

Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club successfully won the 2019 Corporate Woodball event.

The final circuit of the year was held at the Lubiri High School play ground in Mengo, Kampala on Sunday, 17th November 2019.

This was the sixth circuit of the year organized by the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF).

Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club championed either gender.

Singles:

Absolom Rwanganika of Ndejje Corporate Club and Buganda Land Board’s Milly Nansereko were outstanding in the male and female respective catergories.

Rwanganika tallied 44 strokes to win the male catergory, four strokes ahead of Bugema’s Paul Kigongo and a Kenyan player, Titus Alwala Mboga.

Other the other hand, Nansereko, a player with Buganda Land Board woodball club scored 45 strokes to lead the female singles event, a stroke better of Cipla Quality Chemicals’ Angel Turinawe.

Another Cipla player, Edith Namuddu was third with 50 strokes.

Doubles:

The pairing of Rodgers Barungi and Ramathan Yada who feature for Cipla Quality Chemicals championed the men doubles event with 47 strokes.

Barungi and Yada were better on countback ahead of another Cipla pairing of Dan Kabogoza and Innocent Barigye who had also scored 47 strokes.

Kisubi Corporate Club’s duo of Jackson Masinga and Denise Ahumuza finished third with 48 strokes.

In the ladies double event, Bugema University’s Joan Najjuma and Allen Nalumansi won with 51 strokes, on a better count back ahead of Angel Turinawe and Winnie Nakamatte of Cipla Quality Chemicals.

In third place were Agnes Amongi and Loyce Orone Akiror of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) with 53 strokes.

Mixed doubles:

Joel Miiro and Rose Matovu of Ndejje Corporate were the best in the mixed doubles event with a total of 49 strokes.

They were better (on countback) ahead of Cipla Quality Chemicals’ Robert Patrick and Merabu Nazziwa.

Ndejje Corporates’ Rwanganika and Fortune Asiimwe finished third with 49 strokes also.

At the same time, Bukenya Bukenya, Benson Kanyesigye, Joel Miiro and Raymond, Ssemata have been nominated for the most outstanding male corporate player of the year.

The ladies section had Angel Turinawe, Betty Alela, Milly Nansereko, Proscovia Nazziwa and Joan Lunkuse as nominees for the female most outstanding Corporate player of 2019.

Wood in Uganda is played over on grass, bare ground and sand.

There are a number of events organized by UWbF across the calendar year with the national league inclusive.

Results from the 6th Corporate Woodball Circuit:

Men Singles

Absolom Rwanganika (Ndejje Corporate) – 44 Strokes

Paul Kigongo (Bugema) – 48 Strokes

Titus Alwala Mboga (Kenya) – (48 Strokes)

Ladies

Milly Nansereko ( Buganda Land Board) – 45 Strokes

Angel Turinawe (Cipla) – 46 Strokes

Edith Namuddu (Cipla) – 50 Strokes

Doubles:

Men

Rodgers Barungi and Ramathan Yada (Cipla) – 47 strokes

Dan Kabogoza and Innocent Barigye (Cipla) – 47 strokes

Jackson Masinga and Denise Ahumuza (Kisubi) – 48 strokes

Ladies:

Joan Najjuma and Allen Nalumansi (Bugema University) – 51 strokes

Angel Turinawe and Winnie Nakamatte (Cipla) – 51 strokes

Agnes Amongi and Loyce Orone Akiror (UNEB) – 53 strokes

Mixed doubles

Joel Miiro and Rose Matovu (Ndejje Corporates Woodball Club) – 49 strokes

Patrick Robert and Merabu Nazziwa (Cipla Quality Chemicals) – 49 Strokes

Absolom Rwanganika and Fortune Asiimwe (Ndejje Corporates Woodball Club) – 49 strokes

Team events:

Men

Ndejje Corporate Club -193 Strokes

Cipla Quality Chemicals – 195 Strokes

Kisubi Corporate Club – 205 Strokes

Women: