World female Kickboxing champion Patricia “Black Pearl” Apolot recently paid a courtesy visit to the fountain of honour, President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

Clad in a black and white stripped outfit, Apolot also presented some of the belts she has won in her career to the head of state at Entebbe State House.

Apolot, also the intercontinental Africa and also national champion discussed with the head of state issues concerning the progress and promotion of the kickboxing sport.

She is arguably the best female Ugandan professional martial artist and also the reigning Ugandan female kickboxing champion.

Apolot also holds the World Kickboxing Federation International title, obtained in June 2015, by defeating Ivana Mirkov of Serbia, in Dunaújváros, Hungary.

Recently, Apolot won her 18th international fight and retained the intercontinental kickboxing title after beating Bosnia’s Sandra Zivkovic in fight that lasted only two rounds out of nine.

The Bosnian was declared unfit to continue fighting in the second round after Apolot brought

Apolot has been nominated by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) five times as best female boxing champion in the country.

Who is Patricia Apolot?

Patricia Apolot was born to Josephine Aujo and Emmanuel Mukula on 6 November 1990.

She grew up in Ngora, under the care of her maternal great grandmother.

She attended St. Aloysius Primary School from 1996 to 2002, transferring to Teso Integrated Secondary School, where she completed her O-Level studies in 2006 and completed S6 in 2008.

Following completion of her A-Level studies, she relocated to Kampala to live with her mother.

After trying several vocational endeavors, including football, she settled on boxing in 2010.

That changed to kickboxing in 2013. In 2014, she became a professional kickboxer.

In July 2014, she successfully defended her national kickboxing title by defeating Jackie Nassimbwa.

On 27 June 2015, in Dunaújváros, Hungary, Patricia Apolot defeated Ivana Mirkov of Serbia, in a World Kickboxing Federation (WKBF) female Lightweight title fight.

At the time of her defeat, Ivana was ranked number 16 in the world by the WKBF.

In November 2015, Apolot successfully defended her title by defeating then reigning Hungarian champion Anita Nagy, also in Dunaújváros, via a technical knock-out.

The ambitious juvenile had other ideas though, and tried several avocations; from police training to a successful attempt at football with Proline Football Academy for nearly two years.

She reached a high level and played several games with the national team of Uganda.

