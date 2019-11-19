2019 Nigerian Ladies Golf Open:

Winner: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) – 236 Gross

Uganda’s Irene Nakalembe won the 2019 Nigeria Ladies Golf Open at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

Nakalembe, a member of Entebbe Golf Club returned 236 gross over 54 holes to beat over 60 golfers including defending champion Eva Magala to the 22nd edition of the annual championship title.

Magala had won the Nigeria Ladies Golf Open in 2018.

The national team player was sponsored by RwandAir to this year’s championship.

She beat Nigeria’s Rachael Danjuma who finished second by 12 strokes.

Amina Wilfred was 16 strokes off, in third.

Defending champion Eva Magala paid dearly for her poor start, finishing fourth, 18 strokes away.

The other Ugandans in the same competition were Gloria Mbaguta, Evelyn Asiimwe and Peace Kabasweka who finished 7th, 9th and 10th respectively.

Nakalembe had traveled to Nigeria with other Ugandans that also included Anne Abeja, Safari Zawadi, Carol Kamusiime and Wendy Angudeyo, who also competed in the championship.

“It feels great to win this championship. I didn’t expect it but I knew I had a good chance. I had a good start and just maintained it,” Nakalembe noted.

She the opening round with four-over 76 before a uniform eight-over 80 in each of the last two rounds, stated.