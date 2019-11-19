2019 Kakira Golf Open:

Professional Winner: David Kamulindwa

Amateurs Winner: Joseph Cwinaayai

Teenage Golf Professional David “Amooti” Kamulindwa clinched his first championship of the year, 2019 as a Pro, winning the Kakira open at the 9 hole Jinja Golf Course.

The Tooro Golf Club member amassed a total of 140 gross in 36 holes played over 2 days.

On day one, he scored 5 birdies, 3 boggies and 10 pars.

During the subsequent round, he returned 6 birdies, 4 boggies and 8 pars.

I AM HAPPY TO HAVE PLAYED WELL AND WON MY FIRST GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP AS A PRO IN 2019. I LOOK FORWARD CONSOLIDATING UPON THIS VICTORY David Kamulindwa, Golf Professional

Dennis Anguyo, Saidi Mawa and Richard Baguma tied for second place on 142 gross apiece.

On 143 gross, three professionals tied for fifth place; Phillip Kasozi, Henry Lujja and Herman Mutebi.

The top ten positions were completed by a joint 8th placing for Abraham Ainemani, Ronald Bukenya and Brian Toolit for 144 gross.

The professional total kitty was Shs 10M and Kamulindwa smiled home with the lion’s share of the money.

Meanwhile, on form amateur Joseph Cwinyaai claimed the amateurs event.

1 – David Kamulindwa – 140 Gross

T2 – Dennis Anguyo – 142 Gross

Saidi Mawa – 142 Gross

Richard Baguma – 142 Gross

T5 – Phillip Kasozi – 143

Henry Lujja – 143

Herman Mutebi – 143

T8 – Abraham Ainemani – 144

Ronald Bukenya – 144

Brian Toolit – 144