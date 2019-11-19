2019 Aziz Damani National Volleyball Champions: KCB Nkumba University

KCB sponsored Nkumba University overcame KCCA 3-0 at Lugogo indoor Arena to lift their seventh Aziz Damani National Volleyball League title.

The Entebbe based club outclassed their opponents in a bullish style winning all the sets 25-20, 25-14 and 25-14 to lift their third straight title.

Nkumba University had initially won game one 3-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21).

Nkumba have now completed a domestic double that includes the National Club Championships for a second successive season.

They had also claimed the NSSF-KAVC International and Genocide Memorial tournaments.

We believe that we have gone up a certain level and the task for us is to maintain that. We have worked hard to raise our standard and everytime we do that, all teams step up and ultimately the game grows. Fortunately, we have many young players that are still hungry so they will push the older ones to keep the fire Tony Lakony, KCB Nkumba University Head Coach

Focus will now turn to the 2019 Inter-University Games that will be hosted at Kisubi University in December.