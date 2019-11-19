Crested Cranes head coach Farida Bulega has made no changes from the team that played in the first game against Djibouti at the 2019 CECAFA Women’s Challenge Cup.

Uganda won 13-0 against minnows Djibouti on Sunday and return to action today (Tuesday) to face Ethiopia.

Skipper Ruth Aturo maintains her place in goal and will for the second time captain the national team after assuming the captaincy from Tracy Jones Akiror.

The backline will have Viola Namuddu and Asia Nakibuuka as the right and left-back respectively while Bridget Nabisaalu and Shadia Nankya are the two centre-backs.

Playing a 4-3-3 formation, the midfield will have Reticia Nabbosa playing as the anchor-man alongside Zaina Namuleme and Hasifa Nassuna playing in a more advanced role.

The lethal trio of Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, and Fauzia Najjemba who scored nine of the 13 goals against Djibouti is maintained.

Uganda is in group B alongside Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti. The top two teams after three group games qualify for the semi-finals.

Crested Cranes Starting XI

Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Asia Nakibuuka, Bridget Nbisaalu, Shadia Nankya, Reticia Nabbosa, Zaina Namuleme, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, Fauzia Najjemba