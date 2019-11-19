Kenya’s amateur golf Daniel Nduva claimed the 2019 Pam Golding Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort.

Nduva, 23, smiled to his fifth major championship of the year (2019), having also won the Uganda Open and three majors back at home.

The Nyali Golf Club member returned 208 gross over 54-holes to win the Pam Golding Safari Tour Golf Amateur Tournament.

Fellow Kenya national team player Mike Kisia was second, trailing by 6 strokes.

I always find this course in good condition. You can’t complain here about the greens, they are cut to the speed I like; they are good and firm, the course conditions are very good and that allows me to play good golf here. My iron shots and my putting were very good this time, I really had a lot of good putts; the greens are so nice and fast you don’t even need to stroke the ball very hard. If you can have your ball in the centre of the greens you can easily go low on this course. This is one of my best seasons ever, I have worked hard; I have tried to go through the tough times and persevered through the good times; all in all it has been a good year. Daniel Nduva, Kenyan Amateur Golfer

Tooro Golf Club’s Denis Asaba finished third whilst Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga finished fourth.

Jinja Golf Club’s Grace Kasango and Palm Valley Golf and Country Club’s David Spencer tied in fifth.

Twenty-eight golfers from Uganda and Kenya participated in the amateur tournament that was played alongside the professionals.

The professional event was won by Dimas Indiza.

Top ten

Daniel Nduva (Kenya) 70, 67, 71 (208)

Mike Kisia (Kenya) 77, 71, 73 (221)

Denis Asaba (Uganda) 76, 72, 75 (223)

Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) 71, 76, 77 (224)

Grace Kasango (Uganda) 74, 75, 77 (226)

David Spencer (Uganda) 70, 76, 80 (226)

Joseph Cwinya-ai (Uganda) 77, 72, 78 (227

Tadeo Gaita (Uganda) 75, 79, 73 (227)

Ebil Omollo (Kenya) 80, 72, 75 (227)