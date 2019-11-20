JKL Lady Dolphins 70-40 KIU Rangers (JKL win series 3-0)

It was never in question whether JKL Lady Dolphins would return to the National Basketball League Playoff finals.

Once the champions claimed the top spot in the regular season, their path to the finals was as clear as it were last season as KCCA Leopards and UCU Lady Canons would meet in the second round.

And on Tuesday night, Lady Dolphins booked their place in the championship round after completing the sweep of KIU Rangers.

Unlike the first two games of the series in which Rangers gave Dolphins a run for their money throughout the entire duration, KIU’s resistance lasted for just the opening quarter.

Henry Malinga’s charges dominated from the second period with Hope Akello and Stella Oyella finding little resistance in the key as Dolphins turned a 10-point (7-17) first-quarter deficit into a 3-point (25-21) lead at the long break.

Midway the third quarter, the game was done as a contest as JKL had established a double-digit lead that ballooned to 23 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Akello led the way for JKL with a 17 points and 15 rebounds double-double while Oyella scored 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

No Ranger reached double figures in scoring. Ines Kanyamunza and Christine Kakyo scored 7 points apiece.