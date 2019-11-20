The second match day of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations concluded with shocks and dominated by away wins.

Of the seven matches played on the day, four wins were by away teams including surprise package Madagascar beating Niger 6-2 in Niamey.

But the biggest news was in Addis Ababa as Ethiopia won 2-1 against former champions Ivory Coast.

Elsewhere, Tanzania failed to hold on to a first half lead handed to them by KRC Genk forward Mbwana Samatta as they lost to Libya 2-1.

In the same group, Tunisia edged Equatorial Guinea 1-0 away from home.

Khama Billiat also starred as Zimbabwe beat Zambia 2-1 away from home meaning the Chipolopolo have now lost two games in succession in the qualifying campaign so far.

The top two sides in 11 of the 12 groups will all advance to the 2021 finals in Cameroon.

Cameroon qualify for the finals as hosts but are taking part in the qualifying campaign to gain competitive match practice which means just one team from Group F will progress to the finals.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations 2nd group game results:

Tuesday

Burundi 0-3 Morocco (Group E)

Morocco (Group E) Mauritania 2-0 CAR (Group E)

CAR (Group E) Zambia 1-2 Zimbabwe (Group H)

Zimbabwe (Group H) Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Tunisia (Group J)

Tunisia (Group J) Libya 2-1 Tanzania (Group J)

Tanzania (Group J) Ethiopia 2-1 Ivory Coast (Group K)

Ivory Coast (Group K) Niger 2-6 Madagascar (Group K)

Monday:

Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Ghana (Group C)

Ghana (Group C) The Gambia 2-2 DR Congo (Group D)

DR Congo (Group D) Cape Verde 2-2 Mozambique (Group F)

Mozambique (Group F) Comoros 0-0 Egypt (Group G)

Egypt (Group G) Kenya 1-1 Togo (Group G)

Togo (Group G) Botswana 0-1 Algeria (Group H)

Sunday: