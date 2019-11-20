UCU Canons 65-58 Power (UCU Canons lead series 2-1)

In 2015, the UCU Canons made the finals of the National Basketball League for the first time after seeing out the five-game series against KIU Titans and was also the last time they achieved the feat.

The side edged close to returning to the championship round after beating Power 65-58 in a nervy Game 3 of the five-game series on Tuesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Nick Natuhereza’s charges edged the closely contested opening quarter 13-12 but fell behind 2 points (28-30) despite Ceasar Adoke’s three-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

Isaiah Ater tied the game at 30 with Canons’ second possession of the third quarter and David Deng (12 points) put them infront with a pair of free throws and UCU did not trail again as Peter Sifuma (12 points) and player of the game Jerry Kayanja (12 points) came in handy during the strong third-quarter that Canons won 19-10.

Sifuma scored from close range to extend UCU’s lead to 9 points (49-40) at the start of the fourth quarter but Libe Makala connected from deep to cut the deficit to 6 points.

Kayanja put Canons into a double-digit lead midway the fourth quarter but rushed the offense and, more often than not, they turned over the ball in transition.

Paul Odong who shone with a game-high 17 points coupled with a late cameo from Nasser Gudoi pulled Power within 4 points (55-51) with just under three minutes to play but their lack of a structure at the offensive end let them down.

Game 4 of the series is on Friday.