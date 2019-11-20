Hosts Egypt and Ivory Coast secured their slots to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games after reaching the finals of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egyptians inspired by Ramadhan Sobhy beat South Africa 3-0 while the Ivorians edged Ghana in a penalty shootout after drawing in a four goal thriller.

Sobhy converted a penalty before a brace from Abdelrahman Magdy sealed a spot in Japan.

In the earlier game, West African giants Ghana and Ivory Coast drew 2-2 after extra time and the Ivorians edged the penalty shootout 3-2.

Africa’s third slot will be contested between losers South Africa and Ghana in a third place play off on November 22.