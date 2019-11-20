Uganda Premier League (Rescheduled Match Day 4 Game):

Wednesday, November 20, 2019: KCCA Vs URA

KCCA Vs URA At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

The last time Uganda Revenue Authority (KCCA) visited Lugogo to face KCCA, the former had the loudest, last and heartily laugh, smiling home with maximum points after a 2-1 win on the road.

Since that time, a significant volume of water has flowed down the drain with a couple of new faces for either side.

Fine, some players who featured in the aforementioned game have since moved on for greener pastures, the respective technical wings remain unchanged at large.

Two good friends manage the two clubs; Mike Hillary Mutebi at KCCA and Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa at URA.

Ironically, Ssimbwa used to serve diligently at KCCA both as player and coach before he moved on.

John Batanudde Mike Mutebi talks to his players last season

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 is yet another D-Day for the unsettled egos between the two coaches, players and fans to say the least.

The immediate past meeting on 26th February 2019 was a hard fought 2-1 win for URA with Shafiq Kagimu’s double and Timothy Awany’s penalty consolation.

Awany has since left for greener pastures in Israel while the other party involved in this very game Patrick Henry Kaddu and Allan Kyambadde also sought for semi-professional stints in Morocco and Egypt respectively.

KCCA comes to this very game with the boost of the return of their three players from national team duties.

Captain Charles Lukwago, the gem – Allan Okello and holding midfielder Nicholas Kasozi are all available to feature.

Experienced Mike Mutyaba, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda, Abubakar Gift Ali, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita and Fillbert Obenchan, among others are all available for KCCA on the home astro – turf.

In their last home game on Saturday, KCCA stopped the league leaders Vipers with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Muzamiru Mutyaba, a big physiological boost prior to the URA game.

URA will bank on the experience of goalkeeper James Alitho, skipper Kagimu, the utility Hood Mulikyi, Michael Birungi, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Brian Majwega, Joackim Ojera as well as the big framed duo of Daniel Isiagi and Cromwel Rwothomio upfront for inspiration.

A couple of URA players once featured for KCCA and if fielded could return against their former pay masters as Ivan “Kojja”Ntege, Majwega and Birungi.

KCCA has managed 22 points from 10 matches as they sit 5th on the 16 team log.

URA, on the other hand have gathered 15 points from 12 matches and are laying in the 12th position.

Past 7 Meetings:

26 th February 2019 : KCCA 1-2 URA

: KCCA 1-2 URA 8 th January 2019 : URA 0-1 KCCA

: URA 0-1 KCCA 21 st September 2018 : KCCA 2-1 URA

: KCCA 2-1 URA 24 th April 2018: KCCA 7-2 URA

KCCA 7-2 URA 27 th September 2017: URA 0-0 KCCA

URA 0-0 KCCA 19 th April 2017 : KCCA 2-2 URA

: KCCA 2-2 URA 10th December 2016: URA 1-0 URA

QUOTES:

WE HAVE A WIDE POOL OF PLAYERS AND WE HAVE DEMONSTRATED THAT WE ARE READY TO PLAY WITH THE PLAYERS AVAILABLE. ALL THESE REMAINING GAMES ARE LIKE CUP FINALS. WE ARE NOT UNDER ANY SORT OF PLAYERS. Mike Hillary Mutebi, KCCA Manager

kcca FC is always known to be champions. and to be a champion, you have to win games before you. we are all ready. Allan Okello, KCCA players