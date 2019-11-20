The Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) in collaboration with the Golola Talent Academy have launched a new competition on the menu – Onaweza Super Edition.

This was officially unveiled on Wednesday at the Rock Garden Bar, Speke Hotel right in the heart of the capital city, Kampala.

The Onaweza Super Edition is a kickboxing talent search that will traverse the entire country.

Kickboxing is undoubtedly Uganda’s fastest growing sport. There is insurmountable kickboxing talent among the Ugandan youth. Young people will no longer need to come to Kampala for their talent to be noticed. This is the reason we are pleased to support Golola Talent Academy to spread the kickboxing experience far and wide. Uganda KickBoxing Federation Statement

Its opening exhibition fight on Friday, 29th November 2019 at the Rock Garden Bar, Speke Hotel in Kampala.

The Golola Talent Academy shall be the Onaweza Super Edition brand leader and will be tasked with the promotion, organizing and spreading the gospel across all the corners of the countr.

At least 150 vibrant and active clubs are being targeted by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, the inter-club regional finals will also be on-going.

This Sunday (24th November 2019), the Eastern region will be hosting the finals in Soroti.

Ntinda will host the central region finals on 1st December 2019.

Northern region finals shall be on 7th December 2019, whilst the Southern and Western region dates will be communicated later.

The national championships (amateur regional grand finale) will take place between 18th – 22nd December 2019 at the Freedom city, Namasuba.