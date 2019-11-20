Uganda Premier League (Wednesday Result):

KCCA 1-1 URA

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Revenue Authority (KCCA) played to a one all draw at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on a rainy Wednesday afternoon.

Ashraf Mandela’s deflected shot gave URA the early lead and KCCA replied through Allan Okello for the equalizer in the subsequent half.

The tax collectors had a brilliant start to the game when forward Cromwell Rwothomio had a one against one incident thwarted by goalkeeper James Alitho inside the opening five minutes.

Rains in the opening 20 minutes did not hamper play as the players.

Mike Mutyaba had a shot saved by goalie Alitho in the 27th minute. Moments later, KCCA had a penalty appeal turned down when Muzamiru Mutyaba was felled into the forbidden area.

Nigerian forward John Egobuonu Odumegu registered a turn and volley effort narrowly fly over the URA goal with 10 minutes to end the first half.

In the 41st minute, Saidi Kyeyune, who had a splendid first half tested KCCA skipper Charles Lukwago from distance following a well worked out wall pass with Shafiq Kagimu.

Lukwago spilled the ball but the rebound found Rwothomio in an offside.

KCCA had the last attempt towards goal in the opening half but Abubakar Gift Ali’s shot missed target.

The tax collectors led 1-0 by the half way mark.

Upon restart of the second half, Julius Mutyaba was cautioned for unsporting conduct.

Alitho saved from a Mustafa Kizza free-kick three minutes into the second half.

KCCA made the first change when teenager Steven Sserwadda took over Odumegu’s place in the 51st minute.

Mike Mutyaba blasted over a free-kick from 25 yards before Allan Okello’s equalizer, a half volley from the edge of the goal area in the 58th minute.

On the hour mark, KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago used the left leg to clear away a teasing Brian Majwega free-kick.

In the 65th minute, Okello shot off target inside the goal area after Kizza’s well laid ball.

URA introduced holding midfielder Ivan Ntege for Kyeyune.

The final 20 minutes of the game were handled by the fourth official, John Bosco Kalibala who replaced the injured Alex Muhabi.

Kizza had a free-kick hit the cross bar in the 76th minute.

A minute later, Mike Mutyaba registered a shot on target.

Hudu Mulikyi was cautioned in the 80th minute.

URA called off winger Joackiam Ojera for Steven Munguchi and Hassan Kalega was introduced for Michael Birungi.

Okello tested Alitho in the closing moments of the game.

On the stroke of full time, Herbert Achai replaced Muzamiru Mutyaba.

The result meant that URA played to their 7th draw of the first round from 13 games played, climbing two places to 10th with 16 points (same as Mbarara City and Kyetume).

In 11 games, KCCA has now played to 2 draws, displacing Onduparaka in fourth place with 23 points.

KCCA will play Kyetume on Saturday at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Latest Results between these two clubs: