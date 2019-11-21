Total CAN U-23 Final (Match No. 16): Egypt Vs Cote D’Ivoire

Friday, 22nd November 2019

*At Cairo International Stadium (Natural Grass)

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) confirmed the full set of match officials that will handle the 2019 Total Cup of Africa Nations U-23 final between Egypt and Cote D’ Ivoire at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, 22nd November 2019.

Of the 14 officials in charge of the final, two of them are Ugandans – Dick Okello (first assistant) and Edgar Watson Suubi Nigel (Technical Study group).

Madagascar referee Andofetra Avombitana Rivolala Manda Aroniaina Rakotojaona will handle the final as the center referee.

Rakotojaona will be assisted by Uganda’s Okello as the first assistant. The second assistant referee shall be James Fredrick Emile from Seychelles.

The fourth Official, Ahmed Souleiman Djama is from Djibouti.

The commissioner is Jean Guy Blaise Mayolas (Congo).

Others are; Mali’s Sidi Bekaye Magassa (referee assessor), the general coordinator, Mustapha Slaoui from Morocco.

Technical Study Group head is Edgar Watson Suubi Nigel (Uganda), marketing officer; Amira Mohamed Amin (Egypt).

Egyptian Inas Mazhar is the media officer.

There will be two security officers; Rufin Tolojara Lebiria (Madagascar) and Isaac Adulcinio S. Sandolina Lutucuta (Angola).

Tunisian Zakia Bartegi is the doping officer and the assistant general coordinator is Congo’s Ernest Ntadissi Koussangata.

Match Officials:

Referee: Andofetra Avombitana Rivolala Manda Aroniaina Rakotojaona (Madagascar)

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello (Uganda)

Assistant Referee 2: James Fredrick Emile (Seychelles)

Fourth Official: Ahmed Souleiman Djama (Djibouti)

Commissioner: Jean Guy Blaise Mayolas (Congo)

Referee Assessor: Sidi Bekaye Magassa (Mali)

General Coordinator: Mustapha Slaoui (Morocco)

Technical Study Group: Edgar Watson Suubi Nigel (Uganda)

Marketing Officer: Amira Mohamed Amin (Egypt)

Media Officer: Inas Mazhar (Egypt)

Security Officer: Rufin Tolojara Lebiria (Madagascar)

Security Officer: Isaac Adulcinio S. Sandolina Lutucuta (Angola)

Doping Officer: Zakia Bartegi (Tunisia)