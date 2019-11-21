URA coach Sam Ssimbwa saw his side draw a 7th game in 13 league games but he was contented with the refereeing on the day.

The outspoken gaffer has been at the centre of blaming referees after every game but had other ideas after his side relinquished a goal lead to draw 1-1 with KCCA on Wednesday.

“Most of the draws we have been picking up recently have been aided by some people, you have been watching; those who were in Bombo can testify, those who were in Luzira can testify, those who were in Kitende can testify,” he reacted when asked what he made of another draw.

“We play well, we score genuine goals, but they cancel them out, the results are always manufactured from the boardroom,” Ssimbwa added.

“I don’t have any complaints about the quality of refereeing today. They were fair and just. Even if we had lost 4-0 today, I would have left a contented man that my side were probably not that good.

Ssimbwa was left furious in earlier games particularly against SC Villa in Luzira when his side was denied what appeared a genuine penalty appeal but moments later, they got a questionable one.

Against Vipers in Kitende, URA were denied a goal but from the TV replays, it did appear as though there was no offside while in Bombo against Busoga United, they were denied almost a clear a penalty when Shafik Kagimu appeared to go down under a challenge from the goalkeeper.

URA currently lie 10th on the log with 16 points with three games to end the first round.