Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi has extended his stay at Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.

The defender who had signed a short term deal will now stay at the club until the summer of 2021.

Mugabi, who has made four appearances for the club signing for the club in September was delighted with the new deal.

“I’m delighted to be staying with the club,” Mugabi told the club website.

“I’ve had nothing but positive experiences so far with the club and I am glad to now have the chance to stay longer.”

Manager Stephen Robinson says the Ugandan international gives his team a different dimension.

“Bevis gives us another fantastic option in defence and has taken to Scottish football with ease,” manager Stephen Robinson said.

“We’re pleased he’s agreed to stay with us.”

Mugabi has previously featured for English sides Yeovil Town and Southampton.