Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Fundraising Festival:

14th December 2019

At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (9 AM – 6 PM)

Entry Fees: 5000/= & 20,000/=

The family of Kampala Junior Team (KJT) will officially celebrate 16 years since inception in style with a fundraising festival at Lugogo intended to establish their own home with a state of facility and administrative offices.

Founded on 24th November 2003, KJT as a small academy, the project has since graduated into a serious business and produced hundreds of talented footballers time immemorial.

Now, as a way of celebrating the 16 years of existence, a mega fundraising festival has been confirmed on 14th December 2019 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Director Mansoor Kabugo confirmed the development to Kawowo Sports and calls upon the general public, former players with the team, corporate organizations, friends and well-wishers to join the bandwagon and support this worthwhile cause.

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) has planned a momentous fundraising festival on 14th December 2019 at Lugogo as we celebrate 16 years of existence. It will be a day of entertainment, photo session moments with the club’s over 200 trophies, fun and football definitely where the KJT All Stars team will face the current players with the team. I call upon the general public to come and FUND-RAISE we seek for a home of our own. Mansoor Kabugo, KJT Director

The coach of the KJT All Stars team will be spolt for choice since a wide range of players, now stars will be assembled.

Among the players expected for the All Stars team include; Salim Jamal, Hannington Ssebwalunyo and Baker Yunus (all goalkeepers).

Some of the forward players are; Alexis Bbakka, Halid Lwaliwa, Noel Nasasira, Abdul Lumala, Farouk Miya, Moses Waiswa, Muhammed Shaban, Keziron Kizito, Ronald Kikonyogo, Peter Magambo, Fred Agandu, Ronald Nkonge, John Musasizi, Dan Birikwalira, Yayo Lutimba, Robert Kakeeto, Paul Willa, Viane Ssekajugo, Shafik Kagimu, Duncan Sseninde, Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye, Nicholas Kabonge, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Timothy Oyam, Martin Kizza Lubwama, Alex Komakech, Rashid Mutebi, Gadafi Kiwanuka, Ivan Mugisha, Shafik Nana Kakeeto, Daniel Shabena, Daniel Ojara, Ashraf Mugume, Edris Ssali among others.

The current crop of players has Nasser Lwamunda, Nasif Kabuye (both goalkeepers), Abdallah Ssentongo, Allan Bukenya, Vincent Adriko, Shakidu Mbaziira, Allan Sserunga, Billy Eddie Kagimu, Adrian Sserugo, Lameck Mwebaze, Salim Kyobe, William Sseguya, Umaru Kawuka, Ashraf Zzinga, Mark Nsubuga, Isaac Ogwang and many more.

1 Billion Target:

According to Kabugo, at least Shs 1 billion is the prime target to set the ball rolling to secure land, construct various structures including dressing rooms and offices as well as lay the playing grounds.

Our target is Shs 1 billion and this is expected from the gate fees during the festival, sale of merchandise, donations and sponsors’ packages. We call for positive corporation from all parties. Mansoor Kabugo, KJT Director

A hub of coaches:

KJT has not only produced players, but also it has been a breeding ground for coaches.

Tacticians as Edward Golola, Richard Tamale Pinto Kiwanuka, Ronald Ssali, Charles “Mbuzzi” Ayiekho, Shafiq Bisaso, Edrisa “Rufai” Kasozi, Joseph Mutyaba, Abraham “Kiwi” Kaliba, Sarah Kabonge, Faridha Bulega, Yasin Mubiru and Abdul Kakembo have all been part of the KJT system.

The current coaches still serving at KJT include; Abubakar Sseguya, Douglas Ddungu, Ssali, Joshua Tamale, Ivan Doks, Leo Ssekamatte, Simon Ddungu, Jamada Magasi, Yunus Kiseggalwa and Peter Simon.

Currently, KJT is playing in the Kampala Regional league (fourth division) and the academy has players from age brackets of 5 to 18 years old.

KJT also has a women side playing the national beach soccer league.

Since 2012, KJT has also been playing in the U-17 Airtel Rising Stars and won the tourney on a number of times.

