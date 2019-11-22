Uganda Premier League (Friday Results):

Police 1-1 Proline

Proline Maroons 1-1 Vipers

Police and Proline played to a one all draw at the Star Times Uganda Premier League on Friday evening in a game also watched by Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Proline took the early lead through striker Hamis “Diego” Kizza in the 14th minute.

Kizza was well stationed to finish past goalkeeper Davis Mutebi.

Ten minutes later, Police leveled the game with a well drilled penalty by Ben Ocen.

Ocen composed himself to score past goalie Bashir Ssekagya who had fouled pacy forward Andrew Samson Kigozi in the forbidden area.

Ssekagya was even cautioned by the day’s referee, Ronald Madanda.

Ocen’s goal was the 9th in the first round

Proline suffered a blow when midfielder Bright Anukani limped out and his slot was taken by Noordin Bunjo on the hour mark.

Bunjo made an instant impact, tapping home a Kizza cut back but the effort was canceled because the provider had been in an off-side position.

The first half ended all square, one goal apiece and so was the rest of the game.

Referee Madanda issued out a total of 9 yellow cards in this game.

Five of the cautions were given to Police’s Henry Katongole, Ocen, Slyvester Semakula, Dennis Rukundo and Pius Kaggwa.

Four Proline players were booked for unsporting conduct and these were; goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya, Edirisa Lubega, Rogers Matto and Noordin Bunjo.

For the fourth time this season, Police’s midfielder Yusuf Ssozi was named the Pilsner man of the match.

This was one of the rescheduled games that Proline missed because of their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Police completed the first round with their third draw in 15 games, improving by a point to 12 although they remain static in the 14th place.

Proline remains bottom lagged with 9 points from 13 games.

Team Line Ups:

Police XI: Davis Mutebi (G.K), Dennis Rukundo, Arafat Galiwango, Yusuf Ssozi, Ben Ocen, Ruben Kimera, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Andrew Samson Kigozi, Fahad Kizito, Sylvester Ssemakula

Subs: Alfred Ginyera, Pius Kaggwa, Johnson Odongo, Sula Matovu, Sadat Kiwalazi

Proline XI: Bashir Sekagya (G.K), James Besiga, Richard Ajuna, Ibrahim Ssendi, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Ibrahim Wammana, Joseph Mandela, Edirisa Lubega Edirisa, Hamis Kizza, Hakim Kiwanuka, Bright Anukani

Subs: Shatif Magoola (G.K), Bernard Muwanga, Noordin Bunjo, Alfred Leku, Sula Ssekamwa, Allan Egaku, Rogers Mato