It’s official the 2019 Women’s National Basketball League will be a repeat of last year as UCU Lady Canons will battle JKL Lady Dolphins for the title.

Lady Canons bundled out KCCA Leopards 3-1 capped by an impressive 79-59 blowout in Game 4 on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Unlike the previous games, Lady Canons won all the quarters and used a huge third quarter to all but put the game out of KCCA’s reach.

Rhoda Naggita made a lay-up to extend UCU’s lead to 11 points but Judith Nansobya, at the other end, sunk a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 8 points. However, when the Lady Canons restored the double digit lead through Sarah Ageno’s layup, the never looked back.

Priscilla Abei (16 points, 13 rebounds), Zainah Lokwameri (13 points) and Rhoda Naggita (11 points) paced Lady Canons while Ageno chipped in with 9 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Martha Soigi scored a fighting game high 22 points and picked 11 rebounds. Irene Nalunkuma (13 points) and Judith Nansobya (11 points) are the other Leopards that reached double figures in scoring.