Home Football Live: KCCA Vs Kyetume – Uganda Premier League Football Live: KCCA Vs Kyetume – Uganda Premier League KCCA entertains Kyetume during match 40 of the Uganda Premier League at Lugogo By David Isabirye - November 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya: The retired FIFA Assistant referee who passionately served the beautiful game Football Nature conservation through sports: Uganda Liverpool fans on a massive tree planting campaign Football CECFA Senior Women Challenge Cup: Uganda out to defy odds against holders Tanzania LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Live: KCCA Vs Kyetume – Uganda Premier League November 23, 2019