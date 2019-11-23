Patidar is in danger of getting relegated to Division 2 if they can’t find much-needed points at the back end of the season.

Despite the quality in the side, Patidar was careless in the first round dropping points against sides they could beat and now find themselves in a tight situation. They will need to win all their remaining games if they can have an opportunity of going past SKLPS who are in sixth.

Winners of Division 2 last season, Patidar failed to find the winning formula in Division 1 and it is very likely they will follow Tornado to the second division.

Patidar takes on a confident Kutchi Tigers who have a spring in their step after defeating KICC last weekend. The win came on the back of a century from the national team all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani and he will be the go-to player again. Ronak Patel will also be looking to get some runs before the national team travels to Oman next week.

In the other game, a wounded KICC will take on SKLPS at Lugogo in a game that means different things to either side. A win for SKLPS will guarantee their stay in the top flight while a win for KICC would take them back into the top 4.

KICC derailed their season after giving away a walkover to Tornado Bee in a temper flared game in Entebbe. The game cost them their best player Suleiman Sharif who was banned for a year for bad behavior.

KICC who are out of the running to win the title will have to regroup and plan for 2020 but they will at least want to finish among the top 4 sides.