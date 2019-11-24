CAF discloses shortlists of 2019 Awards featuring Onyango, Okwi, Samatta and Kagere

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disclosed the initial shortlists for the 2019 awards with Denis Onyango and Emmanuel Okwi making appearances.

Uganda Cranes stars, Denis Onyango and Emmanuel Okwi, are part of the nominees as well as Rwanda’s Meddie Kagere, Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta and Kenya’s David Ouma.

Onyango earned a double nomination and will vie for the African Player of the Year along with 30 players including KRC Genk forward Mbwana Samatta and is also part of the Caf Interclub player of the year nominees.

In the latter category, Okwi who plies his trade in Egypt and Simba’s Meddie Kagere are nominated in the re-introduced section to reward Africa-based players.

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma is nominated in the Women’s coach of the year as well as his team.

The nominees are generated by a panel of selected journalists and technical personnel.

The awards ceremony will be held in January 7, 2020 in Egypt.

Full List of Nominees and Awards

African Player of the Year (Men)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)

Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)

Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)

Mahmoud Hassan”Trezeguet” (Egypt & Aston Villa)

Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast & Arsenal)

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast & Crystal Palace)

Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga )

Ange N’Guessan (Ivory Coast & Tenerife)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria & Rivers Angels)

Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Jiangsu Suning)

Gabrielle Ouguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria & Southeastern Fire)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda & Simba)

Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia & Zamalek)

Fousseny Coulibaly (Ivory Coast & Esperance)

Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance)

Herenilson (Angola & Petro de Luanda)

Ismail El Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Jean Marc Makusu (DR Congo & AS VITA)

Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain)

Mahmoud Alaa (Egypt & Zamalek)

Meddie Kagere (Rwanda & Simba)

Meschack Elia (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Themba Zwane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Trésor Mputu (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

Walid El Karti (Morocco & Wydad Casablanca)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Amadou Haidara (Mali & RB Leipzig)

Amadou Sagna (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Enock Mwepu (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal & Watford)

Krépin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

Moussa Ndiaye (Senegal & Excellence Foot)

Musa Barrow (Gambia & Atalanta)

Osvaldo Pedro Capemba ‘Capita’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Red Bull Salzburg)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Sekou Koita (Mali & Red Bull Salzburg)

Steve Regis Mvoue (Cameroon & AS Azur Star)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Zito Luvumbo (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Christian Gross (Switzerland – Zamalek)

Corentin Martins (France – Mauritania)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Faouzi Benzarti (Tunisia – Wydad Athletic Club)

Gernot Rohr (Germany – Nigeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

Mounir Jaouani (Morocco – Berkane FC)

Nicolas Dupuis (France – Madagascar)

Pitso Mosimane (South Africa – Mamelodi Sundowns)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Ivory Coast)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

David Ouma (Kenya)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Nigeria

Senegal

Tunisia

African Women’s National Team of the Year