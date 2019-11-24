Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup 2019: Uganda Cranes drawn in Group A

Tournament: Cecafa senior challenge Cup 2019

Cecafa senior challenge Cup 2019 Date: December 7-19, 2019

December 7-19, 2019 Host: Uganda

Uganda Cranes has been drawn in Group A at the 2019 Cecafa men senior challenge cup tournament.

The hosts will face Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea in the group stages.

Guest country DR Congo is in Group B alongside South Sudan, Somalia, and Sudan.

Group C has Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti and Zanzibar.

The draws were held on Sunday, 24th November 2019 in Dar es Salaam on the eve of the Cecafa women senior challenge cup.

Rwanda has opted out of the regional championship citing financial constraints.

Rwanda’s absence raises more eyebrows having skipped the 2019 Cecafa U17 boys tourney held in Uganda and most recently the Women Senior Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

The Cecafa men Senior Challenge Cup will be hosted by Uganda (venues yet to be confirmed) concurrently with the girls U17 championship.

The two tournaments will run from 7th to 19th December 2019.

CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup Groups

Date: December 1-19, 2019

Group A



Uganda

Burundi

Ethiopia

Eritrea

Group B

DRC Congo

Sudan

South Sudan

Somalia

Group C