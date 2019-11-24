Motorsport enthusiasts braced for the 2019 Ani Asinga motorbike championship in Jinja

Event: 2019 Ani Asinga motorbike championship

2019 Ani Asinga motorbike championship Date: Sunday, 22 nd December

Sunday, 22 December Start Time: 8 A.M Till Late

8 A.M Till Late Venue : At Spire Road Primary School, Jinja

: At Spire Road Primary School, Jinja Charges : 5,000/= (Children) & 10,000/= (Adults)

: 5,000/= (Children) & 10,000/= (Adults) Promoter & key organizer: Tangosport Uganda Limited

There is a well packaged early Christmas gift for the sports fraternity in the country particularly from the Eastern region barely three days to the D-Day, the birth of the Messiah – Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Tangosport Uganda Limited’s signature sporting event dubbed the Ani Asinga motorbike championship returns with a better packaged episode.

The 2019 Ani Asinga motorbike championship has been confirmed on Sunday, 22nd December at Spire Road Primary School in Jinja.

Organizers, more like the fans are both enthused and keen ahead of the event that is known for drawing huge crowds because of its thrilling as well as adrenaline and jaw moving instincts.

Sadly, the event was dearly missed in 2018 because of logistical issues but it returns with the due affirmation of all the concerns and clarification from the parties at play.

The postponement of the second edition of Ani Asinga Motorbike Championship in 2018, lovers of the game found missing the excitement, stage has been set for this year`s championship. The all along awaited for, the 2019 Ani Asinga motorbike championship will take place on Sunday 22nd, December 2019 at Spire Road Primary School in Jinja district. Tangosport Uganda Limited Statement

TangoSport Riders test their machines during the launch of the 2017 Ani Asinga motorbike championship in Jinja

Prices for fans:

Children will part with Five Thousand Uganda Shillings only (5,000/=) as the adults shall pay Ten Thousand Uganda Shillings only (10,000/=).

Healthy competition:

It will not merely be an exhibition of motorbikes with the roaring super-fast latest machines, there is a healthy battle that will be envisaged as the bikes take to the track.

Riders from the motorsport mud Busoga region will take on their counterparts from Kampala and the rest of the areas in both the junior and adult catergories.

Sponsors & key partners:

The event entirely remains the brain child of Tangosport Uganda Limited.

Key sponsors and worthwhile partners include; Baaba Media Group, Bul Uganda Limited Paaco Events Plus and Neutral Herbal Life.

Federation of Motorsport Uganda (FMU) has already blessed the championship with a go-ahead and, as usual set strict safety guidelines.