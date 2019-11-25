Since making his debut for the Cricket Cranes in 2014 Hamu Kayondo has been an integral part of the national side growing in confidence and stature from one tournament to another.

However, the Cricket Cranes will have to do without him in Oman as a broken thumb has ruled him out of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B tournament.

Kayondo suffered the broken thumb on the build-up tour of Zimbabwe when he was struck on the hand by a delivery from Richard Ngarava.

The squad of 14 will be led by Brian Masaba as they hunt for glory in the desert. The last time the Cricket Cranes visited the desert nation they finished bottom of the group at the Division 3 qualifiers.

Eleven of the fourteen selected players were part of the squad that was in Oman last year and most of them will be seeking to correct the wrongs of 2018.

Brian Masaba will be taking charge of the team in his first ICC tournament and he has enough experience to help him while on the field.

Veteran Frank Nsubuga makes the cut and he will be one of the players to watch out during the tournament. Nsubuga is one of the most respected bowlers in Associate Cricket and if he can raise his game he will win games for Uganda.

Former captain Roger Mukasa who had a decent tour in Zimbabwe is due a big celebration for the Cricket Cranes and with the captaincy burden off his back, he should be free to shine in Oman.

Ronak Patel is yet to deliver on all the promise he showed in 2018 local season scoring over 500 runs in 7 games as his form for the Cricket Cranes has been poor and he will need runs in Oman to keep the faith of the selectors.

Richard Agamire has been given a chance to shine at the tournament and he will be looking at sharing the new ball with the experienced Charles Waiswa ahead of Bilal Hassun.

The squad will leave on Friday afternoon and will face Jersey first on December 2.

The first round of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B will run from November 30 to December 13.

The Team