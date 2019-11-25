The final round of the 2019 national motocross championship ended on a high as riders fought for the remaining slots on the title list at the Victoria race track, Garuga on Sunday.

MX65 provided a hotly contested affair between Gift Sebuguzi and Kreidah Nsubuga who only had four points separating them.

However, it was Gift Sebuguzi who was crowned the champion following his sublime performance scooping all the three heats to seal the title.

“The race was so good. I tried so hard not to make any mistake on the bike and thats how I managed to win all the three heats,” said Sebuguzi.

“I am happy for my title because it was not easy. I have been falling a lot in the events losing many points. But I thank my parents and my trainer,” he added.

It is Sebuguzi first title in the MX65 class which he joined this season.

William Blick was on a mission finishing third in the weekend’s race. That was good enough to secure him the MX50 title.

Blick collected 47 points fending off his closest rival Miguel Katende to seal the title.

“I didn’t win the race but am happy I won the title.

“My season was very good fighting with Miguel. He was good at the stretches but I was better in the corners and jumps thats how I won the title,” said Blick.

Ashiraf Mbabazi Jr as well put his name among the MX champions after scooping the juniors’ class. Mbabazi finished second behind rival Jonathan Katende to be crowned MX50 juniors champion.

Wazir Omar too maintained his lead with a third position in the MX125 class that was won by Fortune Sentamu. Omar only needed to finish all the heats to seal the title.

Waleed Omar who had already sealed the MX85 title registered victory to end the year with another win on Sunday. He was followed by Milton Akaki and Malcom Lubega in second and third respectively.

Ismail Mukiibi and Maxime Van Pee stamped their class titles (MX2 and MX1 respectively) with victory in the Sunday’s race

In the ladies class, Isabella Blick was crowned champion in the MX65 ladies class while Amina Zawedde scoped the MX85 ladies class