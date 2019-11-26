Fortune Sentamu says the 2019 season has been one disappointment after falling short on securing the MX125 title.

The 14-year-old had made it a habit to be among the season champions for the last five years.

However, in his first year in the MX 125 class, Sentamu was edged out by Wazir Omar who sealed the title on the weekend.

“This season has not really been good for me. I got an injury in the season opener, then my bike got problems in the following event.

“By mid season I was behind by 50 points. Coming to the season finale, I was also behind and the only way I could have won the title was for my rival not to ride,” explain Sentamu.

Sentamu has only won three of the seven rounds this year. He still can take some positives from the year races.

“Despite the disappointments, the season was nice with interesting events like the All Africa, Armed forces event with the international riders and also the battle in the MX125.

“The bike was really fine. I did not face any challenges even when it was new for me,” he added.

Sentamu promises a much better season come 2020.

“Next season will of course mean business, to take on my rivals throughout. I will try to pick lessons from this year and stay focus to win a title.

“I thank my parents, Obote and Orland family for the support given to me throughout this season,” said Sentamu.