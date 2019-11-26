Mbarara City rallied from a goal down to overcome the reigning Uganda Premier League champions KCCA to a 2-1 defeat at Kakyeka Stadium on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Orit and Swalik Bebe Ssegujja scored for the Ankole Lions to inspire an energized side before passionate home fans.

Teenage striker Sam Ssenyonjo had headed KCCA ahead after 18 minutes to take the early lead.

Ssenyonjo’s well-timed header beat goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba after Kezironi Kizito’s decent chip.

Orit headed home from close range after a well-delivered from Brian Aheebwa on the right-wing to bring the game level, one-all.

Upon restart of the second half, Charles Lukwago saved off Brian Aheebwa from close range.

At the start of the second half, KCCA technical department that was led by Morley Byekwaso on the evening replaced Muzamiru Mutyaba for left-footed Eric Ssenjoobe.

Lukwago denied Brian Aheebwa from close range five minutes into the second half.

On the hour mark, Mike Mutyaba paved way for Nigerian born forward John Odumegwu.

Six minutes later, Lukwago denied Pistis Barenge from distance as the Ankole Lions pushed numbers forward.

Mbarara City took the lead when midfielder Bebe Swalik Ssegujja with a stunning long-range effort into the roof of the net after Ssenjoobe’s poorly clearance.

KCCA called for the third and final change of the game when Kezironi Kizito’s place was taken over by teenager Steven Sserwadda with a quarter an hour to play.

Mbarara City’s only change of the game came at the apex of the game when Wol Makueth took over Paul Mucureezi’s place at the stroke of full time.

The home side held on to register a memorable home win as they climaxed the first round in style.

Mbarara City jumps to 9th on the 16 team log having accumulated 19 points from five wins.

KCCA consequently suffered their third loss of the season, remaining in fourth place with 26 points from 13 matches.

The Kasasiro boys had lost two away games to Tooro United (1-0) at St Paul’s Seminary Playground in Fort Portal and BUL (3-0) at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The league will play their last two games of the first round at Lugogo against SC Villa and Proline on 29th November 2019 and 3rd November 2019 respectively.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI: Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Soulymane Bamba, Pistis Balenge, Swalik Bebe Ssegujja, Solomon Okwalinga, Brian Aheebwa, Paul Mucureezi (90′ Wol Makueth), Ibrahim Orit

Subs Not Used: Siraje Musindo, Kabuye, Raymond Onyai, Ronald Otti, John Adriko

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Herbert Achai, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Kezironi Kizito (75’ Steven Sserwadda), Muzamiru Mutyaba (46’ Eric Ssenjoobe), Abubakar Gift Ali, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba (60’ John Odumegwu), Sam Ssenyonjo

Subs Not Used: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Musa Ramadhan, Simon Sserunkuma, Joseph Kafumbe

Manager: Mike Mutebi (Missed the match)

Coach: Morley Byekwaso