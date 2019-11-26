URA 2-1 Proline

Cromwell Rwothomio scored an injury time winner as URA won their final game of the first round after edging Proline 2-1 at Bombo.

Said Kyeyune’s first half lead had been cancelled by Edirisa Lubega leveller with a quarter of the game to play.

Proline started well and could have led inside ten minutes but Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza missed with an empty net at his mercy.

With the last minute of the first half, Kyeyune put the hosts in the lead on his return after he missed the goalless draw at home to Express FC on Saturday.

Lubega equalised in the 73rd minute to give Proline, unbeaten in the previous five games hope of picking at least a point.

The game appeared to be headed for a stalemate but Rwothomio had other ideas as he stabbed home the winner in the first of the three additional minutes.

URA ends the first half of the season in 6th on the 16-team log with 20 points but have won just four games while Proline, with a game in hand remain at the base of the table with nine points.

Their final round game will be Lugogo on December 3 against champions KCCA.