As the national rally championship comes to a close this weekend, the two-wheel drive category will be hitting its penultimate round that could potentially crown the next champion.

The MOSAC Challenge Rally in Kapeeka will be the ninth of the ten rounds that make up the 2WD championship.

And four crews are in a hotly contested battle for the category title.

Samuel Watendwa, Fred Senkumba, Ismail Waliggo and Sadat Negomba all stand a chance at this year’s 2WD title.

But who will be the champion?

Samuel Watendwa/Steven Bunya- Toyota FX.

Watendwa and Bunya are currently leading the championship with 83 points; only six points ahead of second placed Fred Senkumba.

Watendwa led the 2WD category since NRC round two despite not registering any victory in the nine events.

The crew had a smooth start to the season maintaining a podium finish until the fifth round in Fort Portal when mishaps interrupted their title hopes finishing outside the podium and later registered a DNF (did not finish) in Hoima rally last month.

Watendwa now has to register a win and a second place finish in the remaining events to seal his maiden 2WD title.

Fred Senkumba/Jackson Sserwanga-Toyota Runx.

Senkumba is the reigning 2WD champion. He is the biggest rival to the class leader Watendwa. He is only six points behind.

Senkumba and Sserwanga have consistently picked podium positions coupled with two victories.

To defend his title, Senkumba must aim for only victory in the remaining events.

Sadat Negomba/Robert Katabalwa-Toyota FX

Negomba had a bad start to the season after registering two consecutive DNFs in Mukono and Masaka rally.

He, however gained momentum on the title chase after registering three podium finishes including victory in Fort Portal rally.

Vital points from the sprints placed him well for the title chase ahead of the remaining rounds.

Negomba is 13 points behind leader Watendwa. He must aim for only victory and hope his rival finish outside the top three to stand a chance on the title.

Ismail Waliggo/Ronald Bukenya-Toyota Runx

Former class champion Ismail Waliggo has not had the best of seasons following a series of mishaps throughout the year.

He has only finished two NRC events with victory in Masaka rally in April.

Waliggo must be grateful to the two sprints events which he won that have elevated him to 70 points and with a chance in the title chase.

However, just like Negomba, Waliggo must register victory with his rival finishing outside top three for him to win the title.

Two-wheel drivers standings

Samuel Watendwa 83points

Fred Senkumba 77

Ismail Waliggo 70

Sadat Negomba 70