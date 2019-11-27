In sporting spheres, species from South American country Brazil are well packaged as the best football exports worldwide.

By November 2019, there are 29,208 football clubs in Brazil with 2.1 million registered professional players who diligently earn from this beautiful game.

Paul Kulumba is a Brazilian by Osmosis and only a Ugandan by birth.

Kulumba is a retired footballer, a promising musician, sports analyst, football commentator, a football club (Busoga United Football Club) media manager, radio, television presenter and news anchor.

Born was born to Hillary Kaggwa and Teopista Kaggwa in the capital city, Kampala at Bweyogerere – Kazinga Zone Hassan Tourabi.

During his young days, Kulumba was a great forward but unfortunately could not continue with the football talent beyond High school level.

Right from school days, he easily balanced football and music as he boldly testifies;

“I used to play football at a young age and the idea of music started in high school when i used to mime Street kid songs mostly “Nze Silikyusa”, Sir Mesarch Semakula and Eddy Yawe songs but slowed down after joining university to concentrate on my books” Kulumba notes.

At the same time, he would play band instruments; Tuber, Button & slider Trombone, Connet and Czar phone.

As a footballer, Kulumba attained the nick-name “Brazilian” from the way he perfected the number 10 role at Brilliant High School and Our Lady of Africa, Namilanyango at O and A levels respectively.

Later, he enrolled at Kyambogo University for a Bachelor’s degree in Social sciences (majored in social Administration) before graduating with a Diploma in Journalism and Mass communications at Kampala University.

Calling in media:

In 2013, Kulumba was employed at Mukono based Dunamis FM as a sports analyst and football commentator as inspired by the fallen sports journalist Mark Augustine Makumbi (Rest in Peace).

After a year of promise, 87.7 BABA FM came knocking for his services as a sports analyst, football commentator and Luganda news anchor.

With the advent of BABA Television, he was employed as a Luganda News Anchor.

Football Club Public Relations Liaison officer:

Kulumba also juggles his fixed work schedule as the Busoga United Football Club Public Relations Officer (PRO), a job he has served since 2015 to-date.

Music Journey:

The multi-tasked gentleman also sings and performs at key events as graduation events, introduction and wedding ceremonies, parties and all social events.

“I started singing in 2018 with a gospel song “Yeyeka Mukama” produced by Ivo Bwongo and written by Jim Kiwanuka. That was my break through hit and I did not look back” he adds.

Consequently, a bandwagon of songs have followed suit as “Love Yo Entanudde”, “Mulungi”, “Ndibassa”, “Akalimu”, “Kibubu” and the latest audio; “Omulungi Wange”.

So far has produced through videos for; “Ndibassa”, “Akalimu” and “Omulungi Wange”.

Kulumba was inspired by Eddy Yawe, Mesarch Ssemakula, Rema Namakula and Juliana Kanyomozi.

“Multi-tasking is not an easy job but I have been able to balance with good time management. I am able to work on radio, television, football club as well as sing. I am a band musician who performs at all events; introductions, weddings, graduations and the like” he attests.

Like the famous Joga Bonito, Kulumba “The Brazilian” ably juggles all the tasks at hand the outspoken Samba way.

Social Media Platforms: