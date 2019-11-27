Strikers world over are credited for one important attribute of their game – finding the back of the net in whatever fashion and manner.

From tap-ins, rebounds, headers, explicit overhead kicks, goal mêlées, close and long range finishes, strikers always find means of slotting that ball past the goal-line.

Vipers Sports Club striker Steven Dese Mukwala who is currently on loan at Uganda Prisons side, Maroons has exactly executed the strikers’ primary task at hand in enviable fashion during the first half of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League.

Mukwala has so far scored 10 goals in the top tier league for Maroons and leads the scorers’ standings, one goal better than Fahad Bayo (Vipers) and Ben Ocen (Police).

The former Edgars Youth Programme forward who has also played at for the Uganda U-20 and U-23 youth sides is among the pool of strikers on the Uganda Cranes team for the up-coming 2019 CECAFA men senior challenge cup tournament.

Humbled by the call up, Mukwala looks forward grabbing the opportunity granted by head coach Johnathan McKinstry as a stepping stone to cementing his place on the main stream Uganda Cranes team.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Steven Dese Mukwala in action for the Uganda U-20 team

I believe having an experience at the national team U20 and U23 will bring me to the dream of being part of the Uganda Cranes any time from now. Steven Dese Mukwala, striker

The pacy forward acknowledges joining Maroons was one of the hardest decisions has ever faced, but, quick to credit the choice.

First of all, I thank the Almighty God for my life and the decision to join maroons fc though it was one hardest decision to make. Now the great performance am putting up has been due to self-esteem. I so much believe that I am a better player before any one does tell me. This has helped me perform better any time any where. Steven Dese Mukwala

Conducive environment at Maroons:

In a special way, Mukwala salutes the incredible working environment at his foster home right from within the club setup, technical staff, fellow players and the fans.

It is such this enabling environment that has transformed him into a better player than before. The Environment at Maroons Football Club has pushed me so much to work with the club it being one least performing teams the fans never give up on the players and now we are in a much better place. The trust from my fellow players and the technical team at Maroons has discovered my unknown capabilities. The playing time that am given at the club is one full filled promise from coach Douglas Bamweyana. I am glad to work with him and the rest of the team. Hardwork is key to me and I have worked tirelessly to work on my strong points to perfection, discipline, extra personal training and time management by being in the right place at the right time. Steven Dese Mukwala, Striker

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Mukwala acrobatically celebrates a goal

Scoring more goals:

By his own confession, Mukwala obviously eyes doubled efforts to score as many goals as possible to take home the treasured golden boot at the end of the season.

I am looking forward to scoring more goals by implementing and maintaining my principles and targets on and off the pitch. Finally, my future prospect on professional football is to play out of the country Europe in particular. Steven Dese Mukwala

On the CECAFA bound team, Mukwala will however face a healthy albeit torrid competitive time to prove that technical team that he deserves to be on the final team.

Other established forwards on the team include; Police’s Ben Ocen, Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Joel Madondo (Busoga United) and Proline striker Edrisa “Torres” Lubega.

Uganda will host the 2019 CECAFA Men Senior Challenge Cup between 7th to 19th December in Kampala.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Mukwala (left) during his spell at Vipers

Summoned Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), James Alitho (URA), Jack Komakech (Football For Good Academy), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume)

Right Backs: Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA)

Left Backs: Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Disan Galiwango (Express)

Central Defenders: John Revita (KCCA), Samuel Kato (KCCA), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Proline), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA)

Holding Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants), Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu (URA)

Offensive Midfielders: Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Allan Okello (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Proline), Joackim Ojera (URA), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants)

Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (Maroons – On Loan from Vipers), Ben Ocen (Police), Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Edrisa Lubega (Proline)