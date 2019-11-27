2019 NBL Finals | UCU Canons vs. City Oilers | Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Game 1: Wednesday, November 27 | 8:30pm

Game 2: Friday, November 29 | 8:30pm

Game 3: Sunday, December 1 | 7:30pm

Game 4: Wednesday, December 4 | 8:30pm

Game 5*: Friday, December 6 | 8:30pm

Game 6*: Sunday, December 8 | 7:30pm

Game 7*: Wednesday, December 11 | 8:30pm

UCU Canons are into the National Basketball League Playoff finals for the second time in their history. The buzz among the players, coaches, and the Canon faithful was visible from Thursday night when they ejected Power, 3-1.

However, there’s no time for the squad making the finals for the first time (except Fadhil Chuma) to celebrate making their maiden finals as the seven-game playoffs finals start tonight at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The young Canons go into the finals with nothing to lose having surpassed everyone’s expectations (and probably their own) as finals have come a year earlier.

Tsaubah Stone Fadhili Chuma defends Landry Ndikumana

How will UCU Canons turn out?

Offensively

The UCU Canons are probably the best transition team in the league. The university side enjoys scoring on transition using the athleticism of the youthful players from the guards to bigger players as Fadhili Chuma, David Deng and Titus Lual.

Tsaubah Stone David Deng and Fadhil Chuma

In the three successive semifinal victories, Power’s transition defense was bleeding with their inability to balance the court and slow down the pace of UCU in their own half.

The speed with which UCU turn their defense into offense could give limping City Oilers trouble especially if it’s the guards who will lead the breakaway and are not slowed down.

UCU may not have the presence down low as they did four years ago with only Chuma able to post up and probably Peter Sifuma off the bench but the length in their frontcourt will give Landry Ndikumana and James Okello some work to do whenever the Canons slow down their offense a little bit.

City Oilers will fancy setting their defense as they did against Warriors given UCU’s set offense is not as good as their transition but in Fayed Bbale, Canons have a point guard who can create play out of nothing. UCU will need the 3-point shot and if Bbale can harness the scoring potential of swingman Isaiah Ater as well as Jerry Kayanga who can cook from deep as well as get the entry passes to Chuma and Sifuma, Canons will give themselves a chance.

Defensively

Nick Natuhereza’s preference of zone defense against City Oilers will be tested as the champions can be devastating from 3-point range on their night.

Natuhereza will set up his zone to keep Ndikumuna and the aggressive Okello away from the basket but if Jimmy Enabu, Tony Drileba, Ivan Muhwezi and Josh Johnson, as well as Ben Komakech, are firing, the Canons may have defensive nightmares.

How UCU switch defenses will be key in limiting the second-best team in the country at the moment but with a championship experience unmatched.

Tsaubah Stone UCU Canons

How will Oilers turn out?

Offensively

City Oilers have the most offensive options of the two sides. The six-time champions can score on transition, go down to their Ndikumana and Okello or have Muhwezi, Drileba score from 3-point range and occasionally from Johnson and Komakech as well as Enabu who will attack the zone.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE City Oilers forward James Okello

James Okello has grown into Oilers’ top offensive contributor with his aggressiveness in the lane but may find it tough to work from his office against UCU whose interior defense has been quite solid.

Key to Oilers offense is the passing ability and patience of the team on offense that gets players wide open for shots and easy looks at the basket.

UCU may lock the interior but Oilers will find a way of unlocking it. Ndikumana is a big who can do a little bit of everything with the ball and comfortable inside out. The Burundian may draw Chuma or Lual outside and with the occasional 3-pointer, he could be a real thorn in UCU’s flesh.

Tsaubah Stone Jimmy Enabu

Jimmy Enabu gives Oilers the pace with his quick feet and long hands. Enabu’s drives to the basket may unsettle UCU’s defense and earn him a few trips to the line.

The maturity and experience of Josh Johnson and Ben Komaketch may give the defending champions an edge on the backcourt offensively.

Defensively

Any coach would naturally direct their defensive strategy at slowing down UCUs transition offense, limiting Deng and Chuma as well as their provider Fayed Bbale.

Ndikumana and Okello will not have to stand any pounding at the post but will definitely be drawn to the perimeter and have to keep out of foul trouble.

Oilers’ court balance on offense will be key to making defensive stops on UCU’s transition.