Mbarara City stand in coach Brian Ssenyondo described his side’s 2-1 win over Mbarara City as Christmas.

The Ankole Lions rallied from behind to beat the champions and extend their unbeaten run against the Kasasiro to five games in as many league meetings.

“We got our Christmas,” he told Daily Monitor. “What I beg of the people here and our fans is that they should rally behind the team if sometimes the boys do not get results,” he added.

“The fans should not get annoyed with them. This is a young team and they are learning as the season progresses.”

Mbarara City finish the first round in 8th position with 19 points after 15 games.