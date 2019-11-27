Zamalek president Mortada Mansour reveals that his club will only honour their Caf Super Cup in Qatar if the Egypt government gives them a leeway.

Egypt was one of the nations that had bad diplomatic ties with Qatar since 2017 after being accused of destabilising peace in the region.

Caf decided that the Super Cup be hosted in Qatar for three years starting year but Mortada doesn’t buy the idea of playing away from the continent.

“We are two African teams, why should we play in Asia?” he questioned at a press conference on Tuesday as quoted by BBC.

“I don’t understand why Caf (Confederation of African Football) wants to play the Super Cup in a country who is an enemy to Egypt.

“Zamalek board members discussed the issue and decided not to play in Qatar. I am disappointed that Esperance have agreed to play there.”

“At the end of the day it is up to the Egyptian authorities if they want to reverse the decision and if they have another opinion we will respect that,” he added.

Morocco’s Raja Casablanca beat Esperance to lift the Super Cup last year in Qatar.