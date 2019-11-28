Nile Breweries through their newest brand Nile Special Stout has unveilled a 670 million shillings sponsorship for Ugandan Rugby.

During the press briefing held at Kyadondo Rugby Club, it was announced that 100 million will go directly to the ten Premeiersip clubs an increase by 10 million from last season.

“We wholeheartedly welcome Nile Special Stout as the title sponsor of the league and privileged that rugby has been selected as the anchor sponsorship,” Uganda Rugby Union president Godwin Kayangwe is quoted in the press release.

There has been a considerable increase in the prize money from 22 million to 40.5 million while the championship has been boosted by a 42 million sponsorship.

“This testament to the growth of the game an entertaining spectacle. Thank you Nile Breweries for truly living the line ‘Number one fan of Uganda Rugby’ and we ledge to give Nile Special Stout a great landing as its launched to the rest of the country,” a Kayangwe added.

The Nile Special Stout Brand Manager, Francis Nyende, affirmed the commitment to partnering with rugby despite a change of hands to a new brand.

“Rugby is much more than a game. It’s a lifestyle, a livelihood to some, an entertainment for many and a proud flag bearer of our country,” Nyende said.

The 2019-20 premiership starts on Friday, November 29 with eternal rivals Heathens and Kobs facing under the floodlights of Kyadondo Rugby Club.