Back in the day, games between Sports Club Villa and KCC (now KCCA FC) would bring business in Kampala to stand still. The anticipation and anxiety from the fans plus the hype/ build-up to such games always made them a must-attend for the football enthusiasts.

Nakivubo Stadium which has now turned into a business shopping mall would buzz on match day as thousands thronged the venue to support their respective teams. The hype in most cases lived to the billing given the fierce battles on the pitch and the competition between the two sides.

The transfer of players from either Lugogo to Villa Park or the other way round always brought about excitement.

As the Kampala derby takes place this Friday, Kawowo Sports brings you some of the classic matches between the two clubs.

SC Villa 1-0 KCC (1983)

This was a Uganda Cup final played at Nakivubo Stadium and KCC was trying to win a domestic double, having won the league earlier.

SC Villa who were beginning to become a third force to break the Express FC/ KCC duopoly. The Jogoos beefed up their squad since 1980 to form a good squad including acquiring key players from KCC such as Jimmy Kirunda, Jamil Kasirye, Davis Kamoga and academy coach George Mukasa.

Whereas SC Villa won the first leg in the league 2-1, KCC reigned in the reverse fixture that mattered most to win the league and the Uganda Cup final provided a third platform for settling a rivalry that had started to grow.

SC Villa earned the bragging rights when a late goal from Sula Ssentamu ensured the Jogoos won the Uganda Cup for the first time.

KCC 1-0 SC Villa (1987)

SC Villa had turned out to be a very dominant force and became the first club to win a domestic double in 1986 under the guidance of Polly Ouma.

There was an attempt to repeat the feat the following year. The Jogoos reclaimed the league, had just won the CECAFA Club Championship and had defeated rivals KCC home and away (3-1 and 3-2) in the league. The Uganda Cup final, therefore, saw them come as overwhelming favourites.

In the final, KCC defied odds to win thanks to Frank Kyazze’s header in the 38th minute. On the other end, goalkeeper Paul Ssali ‘Gogolimbo’ pulled off several saves to deny SC Villa.

KCC 2-3 SC Villa (1988)

A decisive game that eventually saw SC Villa win the league title. The Jogoos had to come from behind to win the closely contested affair 3-2.

What is remembered most about this game is the drama that unfolded. SC Villa President Patrick Kawooya (RIP) was furious about how striker Magid Musisi (RIP) was missing chance after chance.

He had earlier failed to convert from the spot when SC villa was trailing 1-2. When Ronald Vubya equalized, Kawooya rushed to the technical area and ordered John Kaweesi to warm up and replace Musisi.

But just as they waited for a dead ball situation, Musisi scored the winner in stoppage time and, ironically, Kawooya raced the full length of the pitch to carry him shoulder high.

KCC 3-0 SC Villa (1990)

After losing the 1987 Uganda Cup final, SC Villa returned stronger to win domestic doubles for the next two seasons (1988 and 1989).

On 10th October 1990, SC Villa and KCC faced off in the Uganda Cup final at Nakivubo Stadium and the former was seeking to win a third straight double.

Despite coming into the final as underdogs, KCC stunned SC Villa winning the final 3-0 to clinch their 6th title.

KCC got the lead through a header by skipper Charles Baker Masiko in the 2nd minute. Jackson Mayanja and Ali Ssekatawa also got onto the scoresheet while SC Villa had Steven Bogere sent off by referee Ajab Waiswa.

SC Villa 1-1 KCC (1991)

The 1991 season started with SC Villa and KCC feuding over players and this was witnessed in their first-round game which ended in a chaotic 1-1 draw, where fans of both teams had running battles. The worst came in September 1991, when Fufa General Secretary and former KCC player/coach Moses Nsereko was gunned down at his Wampewo flat residence.

KCC fans cried foul and threatened not to play in the league again and before the dust had settled, KCC club treasurer Elvis Adipondo also passed on. At the time, KCC led the table with only three rounds of the league left. Then came a new twist when Fufa, with only one month to go before hosting the Cecafa Cup, ordered the National Football League Committee (NFLC) to call off the league.

As a result, NFLC invoked a provision which allows the declaration of a champion if 75% of the league is played. This provision handed the Tom Lwanga side the league title amid discontent from SC Villa faithful.

SC Villa 5-0 KCC (1992)

In what was his final appearance in the league that season before moving to Europe, Magid Musisi scored four times against KCC FC in the 5-0 win. Interestingly, he walked off the pitch after scoring the fourth. He played half-season before moving to Stade Rennes of France for a fee believed to be $180,000. He later joined Turkish side Bursaspor in 1997 for a reported fee of $1m and also had a stint with Dardenelspor.

KCC 2-0 SC Villa (1997)

KCC had failed to march SC Villa who were by far the best club in the country. The Lugogo had gone through several managerial changes and the appointment of youthful coach Mike Mutebi in 1996 saw him make an overhaul of the team, letting go of veteran players.

He opted to sign young players like Godfrey Mugisha, Hussein Ssali and Ibrahim Sekagya among others.

Mutebi was surprisingly sacked and Tom Lwanga returned. A one-all draw for KCC against Nile FC with two games to play blew the title race wide open.

SC Villa had only one task; beat KCC in the penultimate game and all but be crowned champions. David Otti’s side instead suffered a 0-2 defeat, thereby handing the title to KCC, who went ahead to wallop SCOUL 5-2 in the last game to be crowned champions.

SC Villa 3-0 KCCA FC (2015)

A Uganda Cup final that will forever remain in the minds of football enthusiasts. Played on two occasions, the events that unfolded in the first game played at Kyamate Sports Ground in Ntungamo were regrettable given the performance of referee Robert Donney who seemed like a man of mission.

When the match was abandoned, FUFA ruled that the final is replayed at Mandela National Stadium and was officiated by Kenyan referees.

SC Villa won the game 3-0 to win the 2015 Uganda Cup.

SC Villa 2-1 KCCA FC (2017)

In recent times, this is the season when SC Villa came close to winning the league title since 2004 and had had a perfect run until self-destruction towards the end came haunting.

The first leg meeting in the 2017-18 season was played at Masaka Recreation Ground and SC Villa earned a 2-1 win.

A poor clearance by Habib Kavuma gifted Allan Kyambadde who struck home to give SC Villa an early lead.

Timothy Awany levelled matters midway through the second half but Martin Kizza came off the bench to score the winner, heading home Ibrahim Kiyemba’s free-kick.

KCCA FC 4-2 SC Villa (2019)

KCCA FC and SC Villa faced off in March with different ambitions. Whereas the former was in contention for the title, the latter struggled to fend off relegation.

Despite starting on a good note, SC Villa failed to capitalize on the chances created with Pius Wangi and Bashir Mutanda the main culprits.

When KCCA FC came out of the blocks, they went on a roll, scoring for fun. Mike Mutyaba, Allan Kyambadde, Musitafa Kizza and Allan Okello all appeared on the scoresheet.

Charles Lwanga and Ambrose Kirya scored for SC Villa but it was late for the Jogoos to stage a comeback.

NB: Most of the information in this article is attributed to Hassan Badru Zziwa (The Observer)