Uganda Premier League:

KCCA 4-1 SC Villa

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club easily condemned traditional arch-rivals Sports Club Villa 4-1 during a well conducted Uganda Premier League duel at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Joseph Kafumbe, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mustafa Kizza and Allan Okello were all on target for the Kasasiro boys who had lost the previous game away to Mbarara City on Tuesday.

Midfielder Amir “Zake” Kakomo netted the consolation for the visiting Jogoos after Derrick Ndahiiro’s free-kick.

The Jogoos had the early threat at the KCCA goal forcing a goal- line clearance by Mustafa Kizza off Emmanuel Kalyowa in the third minute.

Erisa Ssekisambu overcame an injury scare to continue with play after five minutes.

KCCA took the lead in the 10th minute through teenager Joseph Kafumbe who reacted to pounce the ball home following a poor clearance by Moses Kiggundu.

On the quarter hour mark, SC Villa registered an attempt on target when midfielder David Owori shot on target from 20 yards, but goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was equal to the task.

Two minutes later, Faizo Muwawu forced a corner kick from Lukwago with a distant shot.

KCCA towering right back Musa Ramathan recovered from an early knock on 20 minutes to resume play.

In the 22nd minute, SC Villa’s Kakomo headed over Kalyowa’s corner kick delivery.

KCCA forward Sam Ssenyonjo missed target with a powerful header off a curling Muzamiru Mutyaba corner kick on the 24th minute mark.

A minute later, Kalyowa had an attempt fly wide of goal.

Ssenyonjo jumped high to nod the ball over from a teasing Kizza delivery.

On the half hour mark, Owori shot over from 30 yards as the Jogoos sought for the equalizer.

Three minutes later, Jogoos’ forward Faizo Muwawu shot over with the left foot from an acute angle

Referee William Oloya cautioned SC Villa left back Derrick Ndahiro after 35 minutes for unsporting conduct.

KCCA registered their second goal on the day through Erisa Ssekisambu who finished a quick counter attack after being set up by Ssenyonjo.

KCCA almost scored the third goal when Ssenyonjo missed from close range after heading wide from close range.

The young forward arrived at the back post to connect Kizza’s free-kick after a foul on Okello by Kalyowa.

The last effort of the first half belonged to the visitors. Muwawu’s weak header off right back Ibrahim Kibumba was a routine collection by goalie Lukwago as KCCA led 2-0 heading to the break.

KCCA called for a change as the second stanza returned. Midfielder Kezironi Kizito took over Muzamiru Mutyaba’s slot.

At the same timing, Alex Emma Wasswa replaced Ambrose Kirya for the Jogoos.

Three minutes into the second half, Kizza’s long cross from the left flank was well handled by SC Villa goalkeeper Keni.

Owori limped out for Albert Mugisa on the 50th minute mark for the visitors.

Ssekisambu beat his marker on the right wing but Ssenyonjo headed wide with the goal at his mercy in the 51st minute.

Kizza drilled home the third goal with a long range finish into the bottom of the goal net on 62 minutes.

The victory helped KCCA get to second place with 29 points, same as BUL but KCCA has a game in hand against Proline on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019 in the famous Lugogo day.

KCCA is now 6 points from leaders Vipers who benefited from a boardroom decision as they gained two points after Maroons lost by forfeiture in a match that the Prisons side had earlier drawn 1 all.

Maroons were found guilty of fielding goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who had accumulated three yellow cards.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K, Captain), Musa Ramathan, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Samuel Kato, Ali Abubakar Gift, Muzamiru Mutyaba (46’ Kezironi Kizito, 75’ Nicholas Kasozi), Joseph Kafumbe (89’ Herbert Achai), Allan Okello, Sam Ssenyonjo, Erisa Ssekisambu

Subs Not Used: Jamil Malyamungu (G.K), Fillbert Obenchan, Simon Sserunkuma, Hassan Musana

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Ibrahim Kibumba, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Harishe (Captain), Amir Kakomo, Nicholas Kabonge, David Owori (50’ Albert Mugisa), Emma Kalyowa (58’ Fahad Badiro), Ambrose Kirya (46’ Emma Alex Wasswa), Faizal Muwawu

Subs Not Used: Sam Kivumbi (G.K), Brian Nsubuga, Charles Lwanga, Yayo Lutimba Kato

Match Officials: